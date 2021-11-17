Wha?! Hannah Brown Hooked Up With Peter Weber DURING His Bachelor Season!

Turns out the juiciest part of this dramatic Bachelor saga happened off-screen!!

In a new interview with People, Hannah Brown is opening up about her complicated on-again, off-again relationship with Peter Weber, whom she first met when he signed on to her season of The Bachelorette in 2019. Ahead of the release of her new memoir God Bless This Mess, an inside look at her life and journey in the Bachelor franchise hitting shelves next Tuesday, she is spilling ALL THE SECRETS!

Recalling the moment she sent the second runner-up home after growing quite attached on the show, Hannah told the outlet:

“I was so upset breaking up with him. I know he really did care about me and he’s such a great guy. I was really confused.”

It was a difficult choice mostly because the duo had shared some very intimate moments on the series, including their infamous night in the windmill, which resulted in a heated argument about sex with contestant Luke Parker.

Recalling those “hard” times, the 27-year-old added:

“I never thought it’d be shown. It was very hard watching that for me, because I felt like I’d let down my faith. I am grateful I had the opportunity to be a voice for other women, but I don’t know if I was ready for it.”

Either way, she ended up with Jed Wyatt at the end of the season, but they broke up before the finale aired. By the fall of 2019, Weber had been announced as the next Bachelor, which helped Hannah work through some unresolved feelings… sort of. She continued:

“Once I knew that, it helped shield my feelings for him. I still didn’t know if I could get there with him.”

But as we all witnessed, the Alabama native made a special appearance on the pilot’s season to share an emotional interaction with the TV star. That was more meaningful than we realized!

“Going back and seeing him as the Bachelor, it brought up a lot.”

What we didn’t know was what happened off-camera. Supposedly, Peter claimed he’d “quit the show” if Hannah could commit to him. Wow!! Brown admitted:

“Peter told me he’d quit the show, 100 percent, if I could say that I wanted to be with him. I wanted to go on a date with him, but I couldn’t say that I knew for sure.”

Flash forward to January 2020, when his Bachelor episodes were airing, and Hannah still hadn’t gotten over her attraction to the 30-year-old. Although Weber got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, things were already starting to unravel behind the scenes, Hannah shared:

“I heard that they were having troubles.”

Ready to shoot her shot, when the duo crossed paths at an engagement party for Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin, they secretly left together.

The former Miss Alabama USA explained:

“He was like, ‘I have so much to tell you.’”

All that catching up led them straight to the bedroom, but things weren’t as meant-to-be as they once thought, the author expressed:

“The chemistry just wasn’t there. It just sucked. And then, I found out he had another girl [runner-up Madison Prewett] on his mind. It was all so bizarre.”

And that was the last time she’s spoken to Peter!! Damn.

Of course, Peter ended his engagement to Sluss and began dating Prewett following his season, though that didn’t amount to much. Hannah’s had much better luck in her romantic life; she’s been dating Adam Woolard for the last year. Because of this, she’s kept a positive outlook on the rollercoaster relationship, concluding:

“Things might not have turned out the way I expected, but I try to learn from every moment. I don’t wish ill on anybody. And I’m in a really good place.”

Talk about a mess. Phew… Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/Nicky Nelson & Bachelor Nation/YouTube]