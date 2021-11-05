Watch Harry Styles Help A Fan Come Out To Her Mom During His Concert In Heartwarming TikTok!

Harry Styles just helped a superfan through a major life moment: coming out to her mother!

Midway through his Love on Tour concert at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday, the One Direction alum noticed fan McKinley McConnell‘s sign that read:

“My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out.”

In now-viral footage captured of the heartwarming moment, the 27-year-old singer immediately agreed. After finding Lisa in the audience, he then asked McKinley:

“What would you like to tell your mother? I can tell her if you’d like.”

The fan then seemed a little hesitant with the number of people in the stadium, sparking a laugh from the performer.

Related: Why Zayn Malik Allegedly Started That Explosive Argument With Yolanda Hadid — NEW Details

Harry teased:

“There is a lot of people. Did you not know? Did you think this through?”

LOLz!! After getting the green light to share the news himself, he looked straight up at the momma and yelled:

“Lisa, she’s gay!”

Of course, the crowd erupted with applause, and Lisa was spotted on a screen covering her face with her hands before blowing kisses to her kiddo. Cute! The Watermelon Sugar crooner then joked:

“Now, I don’t want to ruin the moment, but wouldn’t it be nice if you were a little bit closer together.”

See the amazing moment in full (below)!!

Speaking to NBC News afterward, the concertgoer shared that she and her mom flew to the show from LA and sat in separate sections because Lisa “wouldn’t have been up for the pit.” As for how the supportive momma is feeling after the big announcement, she told her daughter:

“You always had a flair for dramatics.”

Well, it’s made for a moment neither of them will ever forget!!

Related: Wait, Is Cardi B Really Going To Officiate Kal Penn’s Wedding?!

The now out-and-proud fan also reflected on the special interaction with Styles on Twitter, writing:

“a moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you.”

a moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you. ???? @Harry_Styles #LoveOnTourMilwaukee #LoveOnTour #SHESGAY pic.twitter.com/cVnenwlbN9 — mckinley???? 2 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021

How sweet!! Love that Harry took the time out of his performance to help one of his fans come out. He’s done this multiple times in the past, including in October when he raised someone’s bisexual pride flag to help them share their happy news as well. So cool!

Thoughts?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]