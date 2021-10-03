Harry Styles Finally Confirms The NSFW Meaning Behind Watermelon Sugar!

After dodging questions about the inspo for Watermelon Sugar for the past two years, Harry Styles has finally confirmed to fans the meaning behind his hit song!

If you’ve heard the song before — which we’re assuming most have at this point — then you most likely already have an idea about the popular theory about the track. We mean, it’s not too hard to figure out with lines like “I just wanna taste it,” but the former One Direction singer has remained pretty coy about the saucy lyrics since its release in 2019. He previously responded to a question from Zane Lowe on whether it was about “the joys of mutually appreciated oral pleasure” by asking:

“Is that what it’s about? I don’t know.”

Related: Britney Spears Still Doesn’t Plan On Performing Again Despite Jamie’s Removal As Her Conservator

Cheeky, man! During a performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series months later, Harry then somewhat hinted at the NSFW content, saying:

“It’s kind of about that initial, I guess, euphoria of when you start seeing someone or sleeping with someone or just like being around someone and you have that kind of excitement about them.”

However, the 27-year-old Grammy winner heavily packed on the metaphors to oral sex in his ultra-sexy music video for the single where he ate slices of watermelon, frolicked on the beach, and dedicated the visual to “touching.” There’s certainly no mistaking the meaning here! In case you need a refresher, ch-ch-check the video out (below):

Still, while it may seem as clear as day to some, it turns out others were still a little confused about what Harry is singing, so he finally offered up an explanation. During his concert in Nashville on Friday, he initially teased that “it doesn’t really matter what” Watermelon Sugar’s about before adding:

“It’s about the sweetness of life.”

He then started having the crowd sing lines of the opening verse before finally admitting:

“It’s also about the female orgasm, but that’s totally different. It’s not really relevant.”

Of course, this confession immediately sparked screams from the crowd. Ch-ch-check out the moment (below):

Harry explaining the meaning of Watermelon Sugar.#LoveOnTourNashville #Night2

10.01.21 ????: faithharrylove pic.twitter.com/JoDGrTLSuk — HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) October 2, 2021

There you have it, folks!

Don’t worry if you never got it until now because as we mentioned before, there have been folks who never picked up on it in the past — including Katherine Heigl, who that the song was about “watermelons and sugar.” Yeah….

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Lia Toby/ WENN, Harry Styles/YouTube]