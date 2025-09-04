Got A Tip?

Haunted Annabelle Doll Handler's Cause Of Death Revealed -- And It Isn't Supernatural

New Details Emerge About Paranormal Investigator Who Died On Tour With IRL Haunted Annabelle Doll

Dan Rivera’s cause of death has finally been officially confirmed.

Almost two months after the paranormal investigator unexpectedly died while on tour with the IRL Annabelle doll — you know, the one that inspired The Conjuring franchise — we finally know what happened. On Thursday, the Adams County Coroner revealed the Army vet’s death was from natural causes — a heart problem. Coroner Francis Dutrow said in a statement:

“Mr. Rivera had a known history of cardiac issues, which were consistent with the findings.”

Oh no! That’s so sad!

So for all the conspiracy theorists out there fearing the haunted doll had something to do with his death, you can now rest assured once and for all she didn’t. The coroner even took the time to confirm previous reports that Annabelle was NOT present in the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania hotel room with Rivera:

“It is also confirmed that Annabelle was not present in the room at the time of his passing.”

 

Rivera is survived by a wife and four sons. Our hearts continue to be with them!

