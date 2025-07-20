Coroner Reveals New Details About Where Haunted Annabelle Doll Was When Paranormal Investigator Dan Rivera Died

More details have emerged surrounding Dan Rivera’s unexpected death.

As we’ve been following, the paranormal investigator died last weekend, which freaked a LOT of fans out. Why? Well, he was touring the United States with the IRL haunted Annabelle doll… So, paranormal conspiracy theorists of course began trying to connect dots. But we have an update on where the creepy doll was when Dan died… Or at least where it wasn’t.

On Friday, Adams County coroner Francis Dutrow revealed to People that Annabelle was not present in the hotel room when he arrived to investigate Dan’s death. In fact, Dutrow revealed the doll had not been with Dan in the room at all.

Inneresting…

Shortly after Dan’s death, the Pennsylvania State Police revealed “nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene,” but have yet to announce Dan’s exact cause of death. One person who’s REALLY tired of the paranormal theories, though, is Ghost Hunters star Jason Hawes. He wrote on Facebook on Tuesday:

“That needs to stop. His family shouldn’t have to read that kind of nonsense while they’re grieving. Some people are using his passing to push an agenda for profit, and it’s just disgusting. Dan was a family man, a respected paranormal investigator, and he left this world way too soon.”

What do you make of this situation? Let us know in the comments down below. Rest in peace, Dan.

[Images via Dan Rivera/Instagram & Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube]