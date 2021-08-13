Heidi Montag Details Having Surgery In Hopes Of Getting Pregnant With No. 2

Heidi Montag is committed to growing her family!

The Hills: New Beginnings lead documented undergoing surgery in hopes of having a second child with husband Spencer Pratt in a new video uploaded to YouTube on Thursday. Explaining the need to have a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure to remove uterine polyps (non-cancerous overgrown cells in the uterus which could be making it harder for her to conceive), the reality star admitted leading up to the surgery:

“I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I’m excited today. And I’m hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant.”

Related: Heidi Montag BLASTS Lauren Conrad, Says Kristin Cavallari Is ‘More Successful’

After the procedure, the momma of 3-year-old Gunner updated fans, sharing:

“All done! And then I can have intercourse in two days, and I’m ovulating, so hopefully, this is the time… We’ll see. I’m just so happy to have this done.”

The couple has been hoping to get pregnant for some time now, but the Laguna Beach alum reflected in May that the pandemic cautioned them against welcoming another little one into the world. You know, until they could determine “if there was even going to be a functioning society” again, according to an interview with E! News. LOLz!

Watch the full vlog (below)!

We’re wishing Heidi a speedy recovery and the best of luck in her pregnancy journey!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Heidi Montag/YouTube]