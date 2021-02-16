No, Heidi Montag Isn't Pregnant -- & It's F**ked Up Trolls Are Commenting About Her Weight In The First Place!

Get lost, haters! Heidi Montag is not having it with your negativity!

After pregnancy rumors sparked for The Hills: New Beginnings star, the 34-year-old took to Twitter to shut down the whispers… But unfortunately, her light-hearted announcement only made matters worse when an onslaught of trolls insulted her body! On February 13, the momma of three-year-old Gunner Stone wrote:

“No I am not pregnant yet. Just a little overweight.”

It wasn’t all the shocking why fans would have speculated the TV personality was preggers since she and her husband Spencer Pratt have been vocal about wanting to add another tot to the mix lately, but that still does not give anyone the right to comment on a woman’s body! EVER! Haven’t we all learned that?? Apparently not — since the singer returned on Monday to address the many trolls who filled her feed with hatred over the holiday weekend! Heidi shared:

“Wow disgusting people saying I need to loose weight… bye”

She even responded to multiple individual users with the message “get lost troll”! Unsurprisingly, they’ve since deleted the posts which warranted such a reaction. Just goes to show, if you’re gonna upload something you regret later, don’t share it at all! Despite being “sick of the negativity,” the actress remained confident as ever in her responses to uplifting fans (below).

I feel good about myself. I really appreciate that❤️❤️???? https://t.co/U2k5nzKhPq — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) February 16, 2021

Thank you! I am in we all have different seasons of life and I am not perfect. But I am enjoying life and feel good about who I am inside ans out ❤️ https://t.co/6ZLzpeIeui — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) February 16, 2021

Good for her! Reactions, Perezcious readers? How do we make sure more women in the future never have to be ridiculed for putting on a little extra weight (in the middle of a pandemic, we might add)?! It’s just not cool. Share you thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Heidi Montag/Instagram]