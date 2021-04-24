Hilaria Baldwin Says She ‘Thinks About The Babies I Lost Daily’ In Emotional Message About Infertility

Hilaria Baldwin constantly thinks about the babies she has lost.

In honor of Infertility Awareness Week, the 37-year-old opened up about her painful experience with losing her “angels” even though she has been “so blessed” with six children. As you may know, the momma suffered a miscarriage in April 2019 and then suffered a pregnancy loss several months later. The Mom Brain podcast host began her note, writing:

“I had two miscarriages in a row in 2019–the second at 4 months. I was told ‘it’s just bad luck’…there is so much mystery why certain souls come into our lives and others do not.”

Hilaria then wrote about she still reflects on the heartbreaking time:

“A year since she was due, my Edu and Lucia are constant companions, but I think of the babies I lost daily.”

In September, she gave birth to Eduardo and then welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate just six months later. Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s daughter came as a surprise to the world as the author normally had been so public about her family life. However, it most likely had been kept under wraps due to the Spanish heritage scandal she was embroiled in at the time. Either way, Hilaria said she is “allowing for gratitude and grief, wholeness and longing to be the dualities of my reality” despite the painful moments of motherhood. The yoga guru then added:

“We all have different fertility/infertility stories and there are so many ways we can become parents,” she continued. “Being a parent truly is caring in the deepest way for another soul…through that giving energy we nurture ourselves and fill the world with love. I am just as much a mother to my Angel babies as I am to the ones I can physically hold in my arms.”

The proud mama then took the time to assure followers struggling with infertility and pregnancy to know they have support no matter what, expressing:

“If you are struggling or have struggled — or will struggle, know that you are not alone. If it serves you, connect with others as you grieve. We are a mighty bunch who carry this heaviness in our hearts — and together we can lighten each other’s load through support and understanding.”

Hilaria included a photo of her crying with her daughter Carmen Gabriela, which she first shared in November 2019 after announcing the pregnancy loss, and a selfie from the day before her first miscarriage. Ch-ch-check out the entire emotional post (below):

