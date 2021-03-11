Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Breastfeeding Two Babies: ‘This Cow Is Tired And Thirsty’

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about the struggles of caring for two babies.

On Wednesday, the former yoga instructor took to her Instagram Story to talk about what it’s been like to breastfeed son Eduardo Pao Lucas Baldwin and daughter María Lucía Victoria Baldwin at the same time. ICYMI, the mom of six recently announced their surprise new addition to the family (via a surrogate) just six months after giving birth to baby Edu. Posing with some sparkling water, Hilaria called herself a “cow” and said she’s been “tired and thirsty.”

“Let me tell you something you might already know: breastfeeding two babies is no joke. I’m devouring any liquid I can get my hands on…But you all know that this is a favorite.”

It's definitely not an easy job — especially when you went from one to two in less than a year!

The 37-year-old has always been super open about her life as a momma. Earlier this month, Hilaria got real on her Instagram Story about the challenges of managing two little ones under the age of one. In it, she shared a hilarious mishap story:

“Having two small babies is so fun and cute. there are also challenges. like Lucia just had an explosion and I have Eduardo rolling around…so I’m just gonna lay here, covered in poop, entertaining Edu…until I get a genius idea how to get out of this situation.”

In another IG post, the star previously penned an emotional message about her 2019 miscarriage. Hilaria also spoke about how thankful she has been to have Edu and Lucía in her life after the tragedy.

“Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing — we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him. We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives. We love you so much.”

Beyond having more kids, the Mom Brain podcast host was also recently embroiled in a HUGE scandal over her heritage. Hilaria (AKA Hillary Hayward-Thomas) was accused of faking both her Spanish roots and accent, as she was born and raised in Boston. During that time, she started to lose a bunch of brand deals (which looks like she picked up a new one based on her most-recent Story) due to the backlash. The yoga guru later took to her social media platform to apologize for not being “more clear” in February.

“I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained — I should have been more clear and I’m sorry.”

Well, we are wishing you all the luck, girl!! Hopefully, breastfeeding Lucía and Edu will get easier once you’re more used to it. Until then, we’re sure moms to twins, triplets, etc. can share their best tips!

