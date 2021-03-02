Alec & Hilaria Baldwin's Sixth Baby Lucia Was Born Via Surrogacy!

Well, this certainly explains the Baldwin brood timeline!

As we reported, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin revealed they welcomed their sixth child, a baby girl named Lucia, on Monday — meaning the little one was born just six months after the model gave birth to their son Eduardo.

Now, sources have come forward to explain the pair’s prolific reproduction, telling ET that Lucia was born via surrogacy!

The source added:

“Hilaria and Alec are so in love with Lucia. They have received endless support and love from friends and family about their new addition and everyone has been so positive and full of joy… Lucia’s brothers and sisters are enjoying spending time with her and bonding with her. Because the children are young and close in age, they feel like they have a new built-in best friend. The entire family is thrilled.”

Yay! Sounds like the perfect distraction from any recent Spanish heritage scandals the couple may be trying to forget about!

Wishing the growing family health and happiness.

