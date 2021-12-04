Hilaria Baldwin Vows To Stand By Husband Alec After Rust Interview: ‘I Am Not Going Anywhere’

Hilaria Baldwin wants everyone to know she is standing by her man.

After Alec Baldwin’s emotional interview where he recalled the events of the Rust shooting that killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to express support and love for her husband. Posting a photo from their wedding day Friday, she first recalled how painful it was to watch the 63-year-old actor being hassled by the paparazzi in the wake of the incident when she couldn’t be there by his side:

“‘I​​ am here, I love you, and I will take care of you.’ These were the only words that came to me when we learned Halyna had died. I remember saying that phrase over and over again. The horrific loss, the torture to her family, and you, my husband, somehow put in this unthinkable nightmare. That moment, etched in my memory, photographers surrounding you, on the phone with me, documenting your agony. I couldn’t be near you to hug you, our connection over the phone, a visual for the world to see.”

Hilaria then confessed to feeling uneasy about Alec doing the sit down in fear for his mental health:

“Our public life is one that brings great joy in connecting with amazing people and tremendous trauma when it gets dark. The opinions + monetization of us get loud and overwhelming. I was afraid for you to open up because I’ve seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain. Sometimes I wonder how much one body, one mind can take. I don’t want to lose you. You know yourself and wanted to speak. I am proud of you.”

Related: DA Warns Alec Baldwin Could Still Be ‘Criminally Culpable’ For Fatal Shooting After TV Interview

Ultimately, though, she is proud of her hubby for speaking out about his truth even with the critics — especially when she sometimes finds it difficult to do so herself:

“We become scared and crumble as some speak about us, for us, gossip, conspiracies, ALL OF THE DAMN OPINIONS. Everything gets twisted and turned, torn apart, picked at, even invented. I lost my voice in this giant cyclone of modern day media, social and ‘news’. I stopped speaking because of fear. You always encourage me to speak, use my voice, stay true. You were right and continue to inspire me. You and I don’t always get it right, but we have big hearts and we love deeply. We are completely different in almost every singe possible way, but we are united through deep caring.”

Concluding her lengthy message, she promised to help him through this difficult time no matter what:

“Alec, we are messy, unfiltered, and wear our hearts, naked, on our sleeves — this makes us targets and we are so sensitive that to hurt us is easy. As much as I want the pain to go, I can’t imagine being any other way. It just is who we are — and who we are together. So I go back to, ‘I am here, I love you, and I’m going to take care of you.’ We honor Halyna and her family. To hopefully figure out how this happened and whatever we can do to make sure it never happens again. My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love — until the very end.”

In the comments section of the post, Alec also gushed about his wife and family, saying:

“I’m lucky. Sometimes it doesn’t seem that way to me. But having you and our family…I’m the luckiest guy on Earth.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below). You can also ch-ch-check out the entire post from Hilaria (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)



[Image via Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram]