Is Hilary Duff Feuding With Her Sister Haylie Duff?? Breaking Down The Evidence!

Has this TikToker discovered trouble in “the world of Duff”?

Hilary Duff has really been having a moment with the success of How I Met Your Father, but we hadn’t thought to check in on her relationship with older sis Haylie Duff recently. But TikTok user @jordycrayy has been keeping an eye on things, and he has a theory that there may be something seriously wrong between the once-close siblings.

Specifically, Jordan theorized that the Duff sisters are “no longer on speaking terms and haven’t been since January 2021.” In a video, he shared:

“The first thing I noticed that was weird, and that initially caught my attention, was that Hilary Duff has not liked any of Haylie Duff’s posts since January 2021, I think it was like January 26. … And it is important to note that before that, Hilary Duff used to like all of Haylie’s stuff, all the time, and she was with her pretty regularly, cooking in the kitchen and s**t and all that stuff with the kids. But all of a sudden, she just stopped liking all of her stuff.”

Okay, we’re with you so far. A quick perusal of the sisters’ pages shows that their social media interactions have definitely fallen off in the last year or so. That doesn’t necessarily mean anything drastic, but it is a red flag.

Jordan continued:

“Keep in mind that all the players here, Hilary, Hilary’s husband Matthew [Koma], as well as Haylie Duff — they’re all pretty active on Instagram. And this right here is Hilary’s husband Matthew, who does not follow Haylie. But, Haylie follows him, which I thought was also weird. Because you’re sister-in-law, brother-in-law, you know. That would be like one thing if no one uses social media, but they’re all pretty active, so I was like, hmm. Wonder if there’s something more here? Why doesn’t he follow her? That’s really weird to me.”

We’ll call another red flag on that… but the next bit got even more speculative:

“So I started doing more research and I saw that April 9th 2021, Haylie Duff said she still hasn’t met Hilary’s kid yet. Mind you, they were still living close to each other in Los Angeles, so that didn’t really make any sense to me. And you might bring up COVID and everything like that, but at the same time, like, these people are rich, you know. I’m sure they take proper precautions and everything like that. Plus it’s your sister’s kid, wouldn’t you make some sort of exception? Through hell and high water, wouldn’t you do anything you can to meet your new niece? Like, that didn’t make any sense to me.”

In Jordan’s video, he highlighted an Access Hollywood interview where Haylie admitted to not having met her sister’s youngest, Mae. But not all the facts presented here are correct. In the interview, the actress explained why she hadn’t met her niece yet:

“We just moved to Austin, and she was born the week that we moved. So, I’m back next week, and fingers crossed I get to go see her. I’m so excited.”

Given that the 37-year-old was in attendance at Hilary’s baby shower a couple weeks before Mae was born, we’re not sure this is the smoking gun that Jordan is making it out to be.

But, the evidence continued:

“Then at some point, Haylie moved to Austin, which isn’t that weird. But she had mentioned something at the end of last year about how this is their first holiday without spending with their sister and everything like that, and you would think that these people are rich and they have resources, they can fly wherever. So, that was also really interesting to me that they weren’t spending any holidays together.”

Fair, but Christmas 2021 was definitely still a COVID holiday. Lots of people canceled their family plans together, and since they lived in different states, we can’t definitively call this evidence of a feud.

But there’s one more thing that made the TikToker think that there was “beef… brewing in the world of Duff.” He noted:

“Unbeknownst to me when I was doing this, it was actually the day before Haylie’s birthday, and so I was like, oh my God, this is the perfect opportunity to see if they’re actually beefing, because Hilary did a shout-out to her sister last year, February 2021, but Haylie never liked it and never commented on it, which I also thought was weird given their interaction on social media and everything like that. Um… another clue. Hilary didn’t post anything for her sister or anything, but she just posted yesterday that she was wishing one of her girlfriends a happy birthday and that they were on some sort of trip to Vegas. Thought that was very suspish.”

Sure, this is a little suspish. The Disney Channel alum could have shared birthday wishes privately, but we can see how posting for another friend’s birthday at the same time could be seen as a little shady. So what does Jordan think is the cause of all of this? In a follow up video, he proposed that the political climate around January 2021 might have been where the tension for the sisters started. He said:

“Now, this is all alleged, I can’t back this up by any claims or anything like that. But, Haylie Duff follows Candace Owens. Hilary Duff is very liberal. Could it have something to do with politics? I don’t know. Difference of opinion? I don’t know. All I know is that they used to be very close, and now we know longer see them in pictures anymore, and they’re no longer interacting on social media, and that her husband no longer follows her, and Hilary Duff basically said ‘F**k you, I’m gonna go party with my friends in Vegas, f**k your birthday Haylie, go eat s**t.'”

Wow, well, that’s a bit more aggressive than we’d have interpreted Hilary’s actions. However, it does check out that Haylie follows Candace Owens, and political differences have definitely caused rifts in a lot of families.

As Jordan’s pop culture investigation went viral, he posted a final TikTok on the subject, clarifying:

“One last piece of evidence, if you will. So Haylie still appears to like some of Hilary’s posts. Most of what I’ve seen is stuff that is about the kids, the nieces and nephews and everything like that. And I think I saw one about How I Met Your Father, maybe she likes some of her accomplishments or something like that, I don’t know. But still, Hilary doesn’t like anything on Haylie Duff’s posts. Now, they could all be talking privately and everything, sure. But, it just doesn’t make any sense to me, because they were once so active together on social media, exchanging pictures and comments and likes and all that kind of stuff. And I can’t remember the last time I saw them in a picture together. And Hilary Duff likes to keep a lot of her private life private, but that could be, you know, a sign of something really going on here. I don’t like to see siblings fight, but I like seeing the drama.”

We definitely love the drama too! And Jordan has definitely made a strong case that the Duff siblings have drifted apart. However, we’ll submit one more piece of evidence for consideration – just a couple months ago, Haylie appeared on Drew Barrymore’s show and talked about how happy she was to have girls, because she loved growing up with a sister. She also spoke very warmly about Hilary and her family. Check it out (below):

Now, as a performer, she could have just been putting on an act to cover up the rift with her sister, but it’s equally worth considering that her sentiments are sincere! And maybe the sisters aren’t as close as they used to be (physically, there’s a lot more distance between them since they live in different states), but even that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s drama.

But what do U think, Perezcious readers — has Jordan convinced you of a Duff feud? Or do you think the evidence has been blown out of proportion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

