Britney Spears Slams Jamie Lynn For Allegedly Lying To Make Her Look Bad In Scathing New Post!

Britney Spears has once again blasted her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Hours after calling out her former business managers Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill, the 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to blast someone else in another lengthy message on the ‘gram on Wednesday – this time her younger sister. The 30-year-old actress, who released a tell-all memoir Things I Should Have Said last month, was previously slammed by Britney and even former Nickelodeon co-star Alexa Nikolas for fabricating events in the book. Now, Brit is continuing to speak out against Jamie Lynn’s supposed lies.

In the latest post on the ‘gram, she apologized for calling the Zoey 101 alum “scum” before accusing her of lying to “make me look bad.” She wrote:

“I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home ??? It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad !!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!! It’s scary !!!”

Britney then shifted gears and touched on a past moment when her dad Jamie Spears and Jamie Lynn were “poking” at her broken foot:

“You and dad pushed me in the corner about my broken foot and you guys were poking at it … I felt ganged up on so I said ‘shut the fuck up !!!’ I never stick up for myself, so you were shocked !!! All you said was, ‘dad was poking at your foot, I never touched you !!!’”

The Crossroads actress then recalled how Jamie Lynn “went into the closet and scream like a drama queen,” shockingly causing a scene in front of her mom Lynne Spears’ closet:

“Aren’t I supposed to be the one screaming ??? I never screamed at you in front of anyone … what you don’t know is that when you were screaming and yelling in Mom’s closet, one of the kids came out and said to me, “You need to go say you’re sorry to momma !!” FOR WHAT ??? I didn’t do anything !!!”

But that’s not all…

In the post, Britney went on to say how hurt she was over the fact that the Sweet Magnolias star wouldn’t allow her to hold her newborn baby:

“Let’s not even start about how you would never let me hold the baby … momma’s mouth dropped because you would never say anything … you would just yank her out of my arms !!!! You acted like you owned that household and I’m sorry you were too much …”

The pop sensation noted that since their father has “taken a back seat” from the drama now that the conservatorship is over, it seems Jamie Lynn has become bolder and “sassy.” But as Brit says, she is putting her sis in her place! While she recognizes that Jamie Lynn has the right to tell her story, the momma said she did not have to hurt her with the alleged lies:

“I guess you’re feeling that your little sassy ass can boss them around, but I’m here as your older sister to keep it real with you and put you in your place !!! You have the right to tell your story but honestly the timing … right when people are just counting down the the seconds until I do something wrong, you come out and literally say hurtful things about me lying … that’s being so unsupportive and it’s kind of insane … I’m honestly wondering if this is all a joke and you’re testing me because this is so far from you it’s not even funny …”

Jamie Lynn has not responded to the recent call out at this time — but this feud is not ending anytime soon! See the post for yourself (below):

