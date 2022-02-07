Friendly Exes! Hilary Duff Hangs With Former BF Joel Madden & His Wife Nicole Richie On Group Date Night!

Wow, this gives us serious throwback feels!

Remember way back when Hilary Duff used to date Joel Madden? Well, this pic may just give you deja vu, because the exes reunited with their spouses for a group date over the weekend! PULSE Music Group founder Josh Abraham posted about the “date night” on his Instagram Story, sharing a snap that included Hil and her husband Matthew Koma, Joel and his wife Nicole Richie, as well as Pete Wentz and his girlfriend Meagan Camper.

They’re all kind of doing prom poses, too, which adds to the whole wild nostalgia trip! Abraham also posted a photo of himself with the other guys — all musicians, if you didn’t notice — with the caption “New band alert.”

Kind of crazy to see this group on such good terms that they’re going on group dates, huh? Especially since the Disney alum’s relationship with the rocker (whom she dated for two and a half years) was questionable… she was only 16 when dating a 24-year-old Joel. Chatting on The Love Bomb podcast back in 2016, she reflected on the formative romance:

“It was so all-encompassing. It was so intense. It was my life. It was like every minute of my day. It was pretty major.”

The turnaround time was pretty quick, too – after the couple broke up in November 2006, the Good Charlotte musician started seeing Nicole in December. They confirmed they were expecting their first baby together in July, and the rest is history.

Honestly, it’s nice to see the exes and their new partners are all on good terms! We never would have expected to see this kind of hang after all this time, though!

[Image via Hilary Duff/Joel Madden/Instagram]