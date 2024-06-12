Crystal Hefner & Holly Madison's Feud Just Got Way Worse! Lawyers Are Involved Now!

Crystal Hefner is going after Holly Madison!

Last month, Holly sat down on her podcast Girls Next Level with Bridget Marquardt for a chat with Hugh Hefner‘s son Marston. During the explosive chat, Marston called out his stepmother for all kinds of icky things, including alleging she kept the Playboy publisher “doped up” during his final years to take advantage of him financially. Crystal already called out the models for “sabotage,” but now she’s fighting back with some legal action!

Related: Mama June Admits She Took Alana’s Honey Boo Boo Money

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, the model sent Holly a cease and desist letter over the “malicious and intentionally misleading” podcast episode, which is causing the widow “serious harm.” In regards to the drugging allegations, the doc stated:

“Nothing could be further from the truth. As we understand it, Ms. Hefner was steadfast in her commitment to Mr. Hefner through his final days, ensuring that he was cared for and received the best medical attention available.”

Crystal’s lawyers also denied all claims she capitalized on her husband’s mental and physical struggles in any way, arguing that anyone saying otherwise “is entirely false and will not be tolerated.” The letter warned the podcaster if she does not stop making false allegations or similar comments, she will be facing more legal action. Oof!

Crystal’s attorney opened up about the case to TMZ, reiterating:

“Ms. Hefner will not have her name and reputation tarnished by opportunists. We stand by the contents of the letter and will enforce Ms. Hefner’s rights to the fullest.”

Unfortunately for Crystal, Holly seems the least bit intimidated! She already clapped back on X (Twitter) on Monday, laughing:

“Imagine running a free speech foundation and then sending someone a cease and desist for talking.”

Imagine running a free speech foundation and then sending someone a cease and desist for talking ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Holly Madison (@hollymadison) June 10, 2024

She also savagely uploaded an Instagram Story video of herself going to the bathroom and using the letter as toilet paper on Tuesday, adding in another tweet:

“Your attorney can’t even find my correct email address”

She even added a clown emoji! Damn!

Your attorney can’t even find my correct email address ???? — Holly Madison (@hollymadison) June 11, 2024

LMFAO! She’s clearly unbothered!

But maybe she shouldn’t be?! Sounds like Crystal is ready to go after her for real this time — and with so much bad blood and a long history of fighting, things could get messy fast if this heads to the courtroom! As Perezcious readers know, back in April, Holy accused Crystal of copying her memoir writing style, and they’ve both agreed a wedge was driven between them on their reality series, Girls Next Door. No matter how much time has passed, they’ve just never been able to get over the rift! Let’s hope this doesn’t escalate too much!

By the way, the podcast is still live if you want to hear all the allegations that have Crystal so heated!

Reactions?!? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Girls Next Level/YouTube & Judy Eddy/WENN]