Crystal Hefner Admits She Lied For YEARS To 'Protect' Hef! Now She's Going To Reveal The 'Dark Side' Of Playboy!

Crystal Hefner is ready to tell all about her life with Hugh Hefner!

For those who don’t know, the 37-year-old model married the Playboy founder after he ended things with Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson. Ever since he died in 2017, she often defended Hugh when his former girlfriends came forward about their negative experiences. But no more now! Crystal is done protecting her former husband!

She announced last year she was releasing a memoir about her life in the Playboy mansion. And now, we’re finally getting some more details about what’s on the pages of the book… Crystal did NOT hold back!

Speaking with Dailymail.com on Thursday, she admitted to lying to everyone in order to “protect” Hef.

Damn, wonder how Holly and the other girls must feel about this. But now that Crystal’s had time to reflect on her life with the magazine publisher, she’s ready to come clean about everything in Only Say Good Things! She explained to the outlet:

“My relationship and marriage to Hugh Hefner was a very complicated one. It was one where, no matter how I was treated, I always felt like I had to protect him, which is why I have not shared my story until now. Since his passing, I have had to do a lot of self-discovery. I have had to find out who I am without it being dictated to me. I have had to not only find my voice, but I also had to learn how to use that voice. My book is a testament to the power of time, processing all that I have been through and embracing my truth.”

Basically, she is done hiding “her story!” So what truths does she plan on revealing to the world? The outlet reported that Crystal will be going back to the beginning, talking about her first party at the mansion at 21 years old, and the moment Hugh “picked her out from the crowd” to become “one of his infamous ‘girlfriends’” before they got married in 2012.

And she isn’t focusing just on the glamorous parts of her life. Crystal is set to share with everyone how “the lifestyle that once seemed so alluring had a dark side.” She’s getting into everything from how her early years of adulthood were “stolen,” and the “toxic objectification and misogyny” she dealt with while living in the home.

As for her private life with Hef? The outlet noted that the book goes into detail about how he “governed the lives of his girlfriends with strict rules on everything from their looks to curfew with Crystal forced to compete with other women for her spot in the highly hierarchal system,” adding:

“She quickly rose to the top but being Hefner’s number one girlfriend came at the cost of Crystal’s identity outside her role at Playboy.”

Yep, Holly has said the same about all that for years, and now, she’s getting backup.

Crystal also pointed out that people “reveled in ridiculing her and the other young women which further chipped away at her self-worth.” Although the offer from Hef was “one she could not imagine refusing,” Crystal wound up losing her identity and desperately wanted “to understand who she truly was away from Playboy’s toxic culture.” Damn.

She’s spilling all the tea! But unfortunately, readers won’t get all the details for a while. The book isn’t set to hit bookshelves until January 2024, so we’ll all have some time to wait! Thoughts on the teaser, Perezcious readers? Do you plan on reading the memoir next year? Let us know in the comments below.

