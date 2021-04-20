Holly Robinson Peete (And Her Mom) Had A Savage Response To Sharon Osbourne's Real Time Interview

Holly Robinson Peete isn’t playing! And neither is her mom!

In case you missed it, Sharon Osbourne appeared on Friday night’s Real Time with Bill Maher to defend herself amid her ousting from The Talk following a heated discussion about racism last month.

Related: Piers Morgan Slams Sheryl Underwood As The Talk Returns

Vehemently maintaining her innocence after being accused of racism, she told Bill:

“I’ve been called so many things in my life — I am so used to being called names — but a racist is one I will not take.”

She may not have said anything overtly racist during that infamous Talk talk, but afterward was when she started getting accusations hurled her way. At the forefront were resurfaced claims from former co-hosts Holly and Leah Remini, who had said years ago that the Osbournes matriarch had said they were “too ghetto” for the show.

Robinson tweeted as the controversy heated up:

“I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto’ for #theTalk…then I was gone. I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to. #fbf.”

When Maher asked about that accusation, Sharon not only denied it, she accused Holly and Leah of making it up!

“I don’t even use those words, they’re not in my vocabulary. It’s disgruntled ladies.”

Yeah, that didn’t sit well with Holly. The 21 Jump Street alum took to Twitter over the weekend to respond:

“So I’m told this lady told @billmaher that @LeahRemini & I are ‘disgruntled'”

She then included the eye roll emoji — and moved the focus to Maher.

“Didn’t watch- did Bill (who knows us both) push back or did he coddle & commiserate like w/ KellyAnne & Megyn?”

Damn! That reference is obviously about former guests on Real Time, Kellyanne Conway and Megyn Kelly.

Bill has long been a proponent of giving controversial guests a platform to reveal their side, from even back in the Politically Incorrect days in the ’90s. He has defended the practice by saying it shows people how bad the arguments are — but he’s often been accused of not holding these guests’ feet to the fire, making it easy for them to come off as sympathetic and misunderstood, even when their messages are racist, sexist, etc.

Related: Bill Maher Takes Credit For Milo Yiannopoulos’ Downfall

Obviously that’s what Holly thinks he was doing here. Inneresting mentioning that they know each other. Huh.

Holly wasn’t the only one with something to say about that “disgruntled” line, though. Her mother, Dolores Robinson, tweeted in defense of her daughter:

“Mrs. Osbourne is NOT going to call my daughter a ‘disgruntled’ liar. Not only did you call her ‘ghetto’ many times but you engineered her firing AND threatened me when I confronted you with, ‘I have more money than you Dolores. I will sue you!’ Stop lying/whining/blaming. Grow up.”

Whoa! That’s definitely an accusation we hadn’t heard before! As for Holly, she just put her hands up, tweeting:

“She’s been holding this in for over a decade sooooo imma let her finish “

She’s been holding this in for over a decade sooooo imma let her finish ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/B1iFNidRFg — Holly Robinson Peete???????? (@hollyrpeete) April 17, 2021

Ha!

We have to be honest, the picture Momma is painting in response to the “disgruntled” line is even worse than the one we saw before!

What do YOU think? Has Sharon really been bullying folks for years behind the scenes??

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/Real Time/YouTube.]