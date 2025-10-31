Hollywood Producer Gets DECADES In Prison For Model & Friend's Drugging Deaths

David Pearce is going to prison.

The Hollywood producer, who was convicted in February of first-degree murder for the deaths of Christy Giles, 24, and Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, has been slammed with a hefty prison sentence.

If you haven’t been following, it’s been a long and trying road in the case of the late models. In November 2021, Pearce and his friend Michael Ansbach met the women at an LA party. They convinced the young models to come back to Pearce’s apartment for an afterparty, but unfortunately, nothing but tragedy came from it. The women wound up dead after being pumped with fentanyl-laced cocaine. In December of that year, Pearce, Ansbach, and Pearce’s roommate Brandt Osborn, were all arrested in connection with the deaths.

Pearce was officially charged with murder in July of the following year, and during a court appearance, Ansbach testified against him. He claimed to also be a victim of the producer as he said felt pressured to take the laced drugs and a cocktail, which made him dizzy and ill. He fell asleep and when he woke up, he realized Christy and Hilda, who also took the drugs and passed out, tragically did not wake up. He apparently begged Pearce to call 911, but the producer refused. So Ansbach left, and that’s when authorities believe Pearce and Osborn loaded the women’s bodies into a vehicle and dumped them on the curb outside of two separate hospitals — 12 HOURS after they first fell unconscious.

So grisly.

In the same verdict, Pearce was also found guilty of sexually assaulting seven women over a 13-year period after the victims came forward with allegations he drugged and raped them. But now, he no longer gets to walk free.

On Wednesday, eight months after he was found guilty, Pearce was officially sentenced… to 146 YEARS to life in a state prison — the maximum sentence. LA County Superior Court Judge Eleanor Hunter said:

“You’re the worst kind of criminal, Mr. Pearce.”

She condemned his “LA vibe,” “duck lips,” and “slicked back hair,” which he used as part of his seduction strategy. One of the women he’s convicted of assaulting includes hero cop Lauren Craven, who was tragically killed in the line of duty last Monday.

The CHP extends heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven, who was killed in the line of duty after stopping to help at a crash. Her courage and compassion will never be forgotten. #EOW #LaMesaPolice pic.twitter.com/ith8DxzjP4 — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) October 21, 2025

As for Osborn, a judge declared a mistrial after he was charged with two counts of accessory, per ABC7. Now, he’s possibly awaiting a retrial.

It’s so good to see justice served. Our hearts continue to go out to all of Pearce’s victims.

For more information on violence against women, go to https://www.justice.gov/ovw/resources-for-survivors

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources

[Images via Christy Giles/Instagram & Dohee Kim/GoFundMe]