Drug Abuse & Child Porn?! Sia’s Divorce From Dan Bernard Just Took A HORRIFYING Turn!

Sia and Dan Bernard’s divorce just took a shocking turn.

News first broke back in March that after less than two years of marriage, the Chandelier singer had filed for divorce. Things heated up earlier this month when we heard about Dan requesting an ABSURD amount of money in spousal support — $250,856 per month, in addition to $300,000 for legal fees and $200,000 for forensic accounting fees — all to maintain his “luxurious and upper-class lifestyle.” He claimed in legal filings that he quit his job as a physician in 2021 to venture into the business of ketamine treatment with Sia, and that his medical license expired due to his career shift. You can read more about that HERE.

That was wild. But now things are getting downright horrifying…

Dan’s Claims

On Tuesday, TMZ obtained court docs in which Dan requests sole custody of their 1-year-old son Somersault Wonder. The reason behind his bid for full custody? He claimed Sia is a “serious and immediate danger” to the baby! What?! He claimed in the filings:

“Sia is an unfit and unreliable parent struggling with substance abuse and addiction, rendering her incapable of providing safe or stable care for Summi.”

Whoa! Substance abuse and addiction?! This is the first we’re hearing of this! Those are some MAJOR accusations!

The former oncologist continued:

“I am the only safe and reliable parent for our son. I am a doctor, young, healthy and have no criminal history or drug or alcohol addiction issues.”

He further went on to claim that the To Be Human singer hid a two-week hospitalization in Los Angeles from him last month after allegedly testing positive for barbiturates and benzodiazepines. In his filings, he went on to request Sia undergo random drug testing AND for her visitation with Somersault to be limited to two-hour supervised visits three times a week.

Now let’s hear her side…

Sia’s Claims

In response to his filings, the Unstoppable singer admitted to struggling with substance abuse 15 years ago but denied Dan’s allegations — going as far to maintain she’s been sober for six months:

“Dan’s attempt to weaponize my past sobriety journey … serves no legitimate purpose and is intended only to distort the facts and undermine my credibility.”

She went on to claim she’s agreed to random drug testing in the past, and that it’s actually Dan who has refused. And this is where things get REALLY messy.

The 49-year-old, who currently has full custody of Somersault, argued there is no credible emergency to grant Dan sole custody… and dropped a major bomb: she accused him of being under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Department of Children and Family Services for possessing “illicit child pornography.” WTF!

She went on to claim that it wasn’t until after being made aware of the investigation in August that she demanded to restrict Dan to professionally supervised visits with the child. The Australian singer went on to claim the investigation was closed after results turned out inconclusive, but that she’s still worried about Dan being around Somersault.

In response, Dan denied Sia’s allegations and claimed she “planted evidence” to intentionally restrict his visitation rights.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org

