Talladega Nights Star Houston Tumlin’s Mom Reveals What Led To His Suicide

Following the tragic news that Houston Tumlin took his own life last week, his mother Michelle Tumlin is now opening up about what led to her son’s death. As we reported, the 28-year-old died by suicide last Tuesday in his Pelham, Alabama home. His girlfriend, Charity Robertson, was supposedly inside the house at the time of death, but officials were unsure what had led to his passing, according to Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans via TMZ.

The same outlet now reports that the child actor, known for his role as Will Ferrell’s 10-year-old son in the hit comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, was suffering from PTSD and depression following his stint in the Army. On Sunday, his mother said her son had served for nearly six years, during which time he earned many awards as an E-4 specialist in the 101st Airborne Division. This includes accolades such as the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. Very impressive! Houston was apparently most proud of his Air Assault wings.

On that note, Michelle (above) shared he “received a different set of wings” last week. Truly heartbreaking… While we all know him as the humorous boy from the classic NASCAR sports film, his mom urged he was way more than just a child performer. In fact, Talladega Nights was the only acting credit the young man earned throughout his lifetime. Prior to serving, he had taken on jobs such as a telephone repairman. Michelle added:

“Houston Lee Tumlin was so much more than a child actor from Talladega Nights. My beautiful boy brought joy to everyone he encountered and made them feel special. Houston fought his battle for years, and we will continue to fight for him.”

And continuing their fight they did. Just last weekend, the family marched in an event held to support veterans dealing with PTSD and suicide, all too common effects of returning home from war. It’s unclear if the family was planning to attend this Helena, Alabama gathering prior to Houston’s shocking death, but either way, it seems the perfect opportunity to continue fighting for their loved one and others in his community.

Houston will be honored with a full military funeral sometime in the near future, as he so rightly deserves. Sending our thoughts to all those mourning the loss of this young man gone too soon. R.I.P…

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

