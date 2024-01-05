How Does This Make Sense??? Why would they do this? Related Posts Paramore Drops Out Of Concert After Wiping Social Media Accounts Clean -- What's Happening?!? Elijah Blue Allman Reconciles With Wife After Mom Cher Files For Conservatorship! Mr. Bungle Rocker Arrested After Missing Girlfriend's Remains Are Believed To Have Been Found! Kanye West Has REALLY Pissed Off Staff At Miami Hotel He's Practically Living Out Of -- Here’s Why! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jan 05, 2024 10:55am PDT Share This Categories Music Minute PerezTV Sin City YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article