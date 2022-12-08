Olivia Wilde ‘Is Still Very Much Upset’ About Harry Styles Breakup -- DETAILS

Olivia Wilde is struggling after going her separate ways with Harry Styles.

As you most likely know by now, the 38-year-old filmmaker and 28-year-old singer called it quits last month after two years of dating. Sources claimed the split had been “an amicable decision” at the time, explaining:

“The public pressure on them has been difficult. They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

Meanwhile, a Page Six insider revealed:

“There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids. This is the right thing for both of them.”

Yeah… Again, we’re not buying that it all came down to long distance and work schedules because Olivia and Harry were willing to make their relationship work on top of their long list of commitments before.

With all of the drama surrounding their relationship and the intense scrutiny about the behind-the-scenes scandal of Don’t Worry Darling, we wouldn’t be surprised if it put a major strain on their relationship, resulting in the pair’s decision to go their separate ways. Just saying!

Following the split, it appeared Olivia has been staying positive and even ended her social media break by posting a picture of herself in a bikini over the weekend. And this week she shared an adorable snapshot of her and Jason Sudeikis’ 6-year-old daughter Daisy on Instagram Stories. In the post, the kid was wearing pajamas, sneakers, seemingly her mom’s puffer jacket, baseball hat, and black clutch – basically, it looked like Daisy was dressing up as her momma! The Booksmart director captioned the pic:

“Thought she was in bed and found her in full mom cosplay.”

While it seemed like Olivia wasn’t letting the breakup get her down, even showing up all smiles to a recent red carpet event, it turns out she may have just been putting up a front! A source told Us Weekly on Thursday that the actress has been heartbroken following the end of her relationship with Harry:

“Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup.”

Amid her breakup, the insider said Olivia has been “leaning on friends” and even went on a girls trip to help unwind:

“Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress.”

Nothing like a fun getaway with pals to work through a tough time! While the Us source noted she is “trying to move on,” don’t expect the House alum to put herself back in the dating game anytime soon as it “isn’t on her list of priorities” at this time.

Good for Olivia is taking some time to focus on herself, especially if she’s struggling post-split!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]