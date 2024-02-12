What Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Said To Each Other After His Super Bowl Win!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared the cutest interaction after he won the Super Bowl!

After the tight end helped the Kansas City Chiefs pull out a win against the San Francisco 49ers in a super close game that went into overtime on Sunday, the pop star was one of the first people the athlete ran to greet on the field (after hugging his momma, Donna, of course). Not only did the couple share lots of PDA in celebration, but they also said the sweetest stuff to each other! And there was no lip reading needed — you could clearly hear their emotional convo on the field!

In one of the videos shared to social media, between hugs and kisses, the singer appeared to exclaim:

“Oh my God. I cannot believe that. I can’t believe it. How did you do that?”

She also seemingly added:

“I’m so proud of you.”

Aw!!

In a different video, the athlete wondered:

“Was it electric?”

Hah! His boo gushed:

“Unbelievable. It was unbelievable. That was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

It was such a nail-biter — literally, the Anti-Hero artist was stressed during those last few minutes — but to see her boyfriend come out on top was clearly such a thrill for her! And Travis looked SO happy to get to celebrate the accomplishment with the songwriter in person, too! The long trek from Tokyo was definitely worth it!!

See lots of different angles of their sweet interaction (below)!

Travis Kelce with a hug for his mother and kisses for Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/aAsoIGdXqK — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 12, 2024

Without the commentators voices pic.twitter.com/e8kaS8eOsc — ana (taylor’s version) (@invisibleasu) February 12, 2024

????| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win! #SuperBowl2024 pic.twitter.com/X6rnMGQZvj — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

Travis Kelce sees Taylor Swift for the first time after he just won. pic.twitter.com/dowbXUm0qc — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 12, 2024

They’re so cute! Reactions?! Share them (below)!

