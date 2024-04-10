Travis Kelce 'Nervous' On Set Of Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity Over Taylor Swift Jokes?!

Travis Kelce is facing some unexpected hurdles as he adjusts to being a game show host!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been busy filming episodes of the upcoming Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader reboot, called Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity, this month in Los Angeles. While Us Weekly sources called him the “perfect host,” it turns out that the athlete might be having some reservations about the gig!

Related: Travis Seen Doing INTENSE Offseason Workout After ‘Dad Bod’ Comments!

On Monday, Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi claimed the New Heights podcaster has been uncomfortable on set due to jokes about his girlfriend Taylor Swift! Whoa!! The account dished:

“Just heard there were allegedly some Travis/Taylor jokes that he didn’t love & he seemed nervous”

Uh oh!

Seems odd for Trav to be “nervous” in front of the camera considering he hosts a weekly podcast, once had a reality show, does tons of interviews and commercials, and is pretty used to the spotlight by now! But if he thinks the jokes about his lady are crossing the line, well, that’s different. And maybe that’s what is throwing off the vibe?! He’s always been such a protective king!

Hopefully, he can shake off these jitters and shut down any quips he’s not a fan of ASAP! We wouldn’t want his first show derailed by this, especially since it’s been in the works for so long!! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]