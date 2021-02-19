Howard Stern Supports #FreeBritney Movement With FANTASTIC Point!

Like many others, Howard Stern does not come off well in the Britney Spears documentary.

Framing Britney Spears shows moments over the years in which various media personalities used the Oops I Did It Again singer as a punchline in the days following her mental breakdown — and the shock jock was no exception.

In 2012 he was asked about her X Factor contract and joked:

“I think we’re going to tune in to see her, to see if she can function through the thing. I think Britney will sit there and eat a lollipop and wear a sexy outfit… I’ll tune in to see what kind of train wreck she is, absolutely.”

He was also a part of the narrative about her in the way he interviewed male celebs. At different times he asked both Justin Timberlake and Fred Durst about having s*x with the starlet.

But for those who haven’t been paying attention over the past few years, Howard is not the same man he was back then. He’s spent a long time working on himself, becoming more thoughtful and evolved.

Kinda like someone else we know!

Like most Britney fans, Howard checked out the hit Hulu doc — and had a very strong reaction to it. Speaking to his longtime co-host Robin Quivers, he mused:

“I think I’m Free Britney now, I think I’m full on Free Britney.”

But it wasn’t only voicing support for the viral movement which endorses giving the 39-year-old freedom from the conservatorship she’s been under for over a dozen years. Howard also made a connection we haven’t seen enough people make — and it’s a fantastic, feminist point!

He compared her public meltdown to male celebrities who’ve had similar episodes, naming specifically Charlie Sheen, Shia LaBeouf, Gary Busey, Kanye West, and Ozzy Osbourne. He noted all these men had issues perhaps even more extreme than Britney, and yet no one had ever taken away their freedom. He joked:

“Ozzy bit the head off of a bat in a business meeting. He’s in charge of his own finances.”

It’s a really good point.

Obviously we don’t know what’s going on in the world of Britney. Not really. We know what she shows us on social media, which isn’t much. But we do know there are a lot of folks out there with far less resources and nowhere close to the work ethic she’s displayed over the years who are not under the kind of legal limitations Britney has.

The big difference? Near as we can tell, it’s just the amount of money involved — and the amount folks can make “looking out for her.” Just our opinion.

What do YOU think about the #FreeBritney movement? Does gurl deserve her freedom? Or do you think it’s not our place to judge??

