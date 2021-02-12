Justin Timberlake Admits He 'Failed' Following Intense Doc Backlash -- Issues Apology To Britney Spears AND Janet Jackson! Read It HERE!

Wow…

Did you ever think we’d see the day Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears AND Janet Jackson for his past misdeeds?! On Friday, the crooner did just that — speaking out following the intense backlash he received after the premiere of the New York Times‘ documentary Framing Britney Spears.

He shared on Instagram:

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”

Justin continued from there, noting how misogynistic the music industry still is:

“The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again. I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.”

See the full apology (below)!

Last we heard, Britney has no grudge towards JT, but this public sorry is way overdue for both women. With Britney, the pair has teased a duet together in the recent past, even though Brit’s little sis later hinted that maybe things weren’t as smooth as we all would’ve hoped?!

And as Justin’s fans no doubt recall, the former boy band member returned to the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018. The performance went off without a hitch, but it wasn’t without controversy, considering Timberlake’s checkered history with the event and the fact that he’d been asked back but Jackson had not.

At the time, Janet herself said all the right things and appeared happy for the Mickey Mouse Club alum’s opportunity. But we know her family was NOT feeling the same way, so there’s no question the strife between the two stars has been serious and long-lasting. Besides, fans at the time were PISSED the Social Network star was given a re-do when Janet wasn’t! And they’re not wrong, either! S**t, even the Federal Communications Commission eventually sided with Janet!

In other words, what we’re saying here is, well, it’s about time JT did the right thing with this whole ordeal. And really, for the role the Memphis native has played with both woman.

