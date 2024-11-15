Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Are 'Happier Than Ever' Despite Hiding Their Relationship From The Public??

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have no regrets!

Amid reports that they both blew up their longtime marriages to be together after falling in love while co-starring in The Music Man from 2021 to 2023, the performers are reportedly “happier than ever.” Really?? Even with all the secrecy and alleged lies?

Us Weekly heard from several sources on Thursday who shed some light on the couple’s secret romance, insisting they are still an item even amid cheating rumors. Insiders called the relationship “lighthearted” and “joyful,” with one sharing that they enjoy cozy dinners out in New York together and walking through Central Park. Oh, so they’re not trying to hide things that much!

Along with romantic dates, they are also both supportive of the other’s career, especially because they understand the demands of the entertainment industry. The source noted that the Deadpool & Wolverine star admires Sutton’s “immense talent, infectious positivity and grounded nature,” and she’s attracted to his “kindness, professionalism and ability to make others feel valued.”

They called this “wonderful next chapter” for them while stressing that they want to keep their relationship low-key right now so it can “grow naturally” outside the spotlight. Their secret date nights in the Big Apple are gonna be a lot harder to accomplish now that people are on the lookout, though!

So, what makes this connection so much better than both their marriages?? The confidant said there’s “a balance of playfulness and genuine admiration” in the relationship. Oof. That “genuine admiration” comment is a bit shady!

As Pezcious readers know, Hugh was married to Deborra-lee Furness for 27 years until they broke up last year, and they share two adult children. Meanwhile, Sutton was married to Ted Griffin for nearly 10 years before she filed for a split last month, and they share a 7-year-old daughter. Did they both not have “genuine admiration” for their spouses? Yikes.

While Hugh and Sutton may not be ready to shed light on this new development in their love lives, Hugh’s ex — who previously remained silent about the reason for their divorce — was spotted liking an Instagram post from gossip blogger Tasha Lustig late last month seemingly confirming the affair. Per previous Us reports, she was “blindsided” when she found out during the run of the Broadway show and “was the last to know.” Makes that even more s**tty!

The actors aren’t currently living together, btw, because of their kids, but they reportedly spend all their free time as a duo and Hugh’s been seen coming and going from Sutton’s place. So, they’re taking this seriously. But the fact that they can be so happy and carefree despite the apparently very messy way they got together says a lot about them! Like, would they not rather live openly and honestly without having to hide their love? Wouldn’t that be more of a relief? Seems like the only reason they wouldn’t just hard launch the romance would be because they’re scared of the public’s reaction — which would mean there’s truth to all these rumors. Damn.

Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

