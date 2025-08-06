Kylie Jenner Is Binge Watching The Vampire Diaries -- And Ian Somerhalder Has Thoughts!

Kylie Jenner is doing a Vampire Diaries re-watch… And the main character approves!

Over the weekend, the Khy founder shared a cozy picture on her Instagram Story of a glass of wine and her TV screen playing the CW drama. Over the photo, which featured Paul Weasley‘s character Stefan, she excitedly wrote:

“already halfway through season 3”

Kylie Jenner is just like us, y’all! She loves to binge old TV shows, too! The only difference is when SHE posts about it, the main characters take notice! HA!

Related: Kylie Jenner’s Son Is JUST Like Aunt Kendall In This VERY Hilarious Way

Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder re-shared the makeup mogul’s post on his own Story, writing:

“Hey @kyliejenner I was team STEFAN too. What a sweetie”

OMG! He also took a moment to wish the 27-year-old an early happy birthday:

“Happy birthday my friend — enjoy EVERY moment b/c it goes quick! Xo Damon”

Wise words from someone two decades her senior! He also recommended she watch Common Ground, a 2023 documentary Ian was involved in.

Later, Kylie re-shared Ian’s comments to her Story, giddily writing, “damon!!!!”

And Ian once more re-shared the post, adding:

“That’s me! Keep kicking ass out there @kyliejenner!”

What a cool little interaction!

Kylie’s affinity for The Vampire Diaries goes WAY back to the early 2010s, when she and former BFF Jordyn Woods would watch it together and document their thoughts on X (Twitter).

“@jordynwoods: Vampire diaries all day erry day” literally. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 7, 2013

Full circle moment!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Kylie Jenner/TikTok, The CW/Peacock, & MEGA/WENN]