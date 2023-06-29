Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Welcome Their Second Child!

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are now parents of two!

The 35-year-old actress revealed on Instagram Stories Thursday that she and the Vampire Diaries alum welcomed their second child, a baby boy, “a few weeks ago.” Nikki wrote alongside a sweet image of herself snuggling with their new addition to the family:

“A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life. Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant, my heart doubled in size. As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. I wanted to share first so I can say thank you in advance for honoring those boundaries and for sending positivity, kindness and LOVE.”

The Twilight alum then thanked her midwife and doctors “for helping to gently guide this sweet boy into the world.” At this time, Nikki has not revealed the name of their son nor shown a full picture of him. But considering she chooses to keep their daughter Bodhi Soleil’s face off social media, fans shouldn’t hold their breath for one anytime soon.

For those who don’t know, Nikki and Ian announced her pregnancy on social media earlier this year. In January, the 44-year-old actor shared an image of his wife cradling her baby bump with one hand and holding their 5-year-old with the other. He also wrote at the time:

“All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!! When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful… All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one.”

Months later, Nikki teased the arrival of their little one! She dropped a picture of herself partially out of frame while holding a baby blanket close to her chest on Wednesday. She then posted another pic of a field of flowers, writing:

“Meanwhile I’m here getting pooped and peed on but let’s pretend life is glamorous for a second 😉 Although truth be told, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

