Ian Somerhalder Confirms He Quit Acting & Left Hollywood For Good!

Hollywood might be Lost without Ian Somerhalder, but he’s got no regrets for leaving it all behind!

On Thursday, the 45-year-old appeared at a screening for the upcoming documentary Common Ground, and he opened up to E! about his decision to leave acting — and the City of Angels — in the dust:

“I love what I did for a really long time. I love making films, I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run.”

Despite calling life on set a “community” and a “family”, The Vampire Diaries alum is focused on his other family — his wife Nikki Reed and their two kids, 6-year-old Bodhi Soleil and their 6-month-old son. As you’ll recall, back in 2019 the couple and their daughter moved out to a farm on the outskirts of El Lay to focus more on their family. Since then, they’ve welcomed their second child last year, so it makes sense Ian would take a step back and focus on his ever-growing fam!

While smiling at Nikki, he told the outlet:

“But this is our 2.0 version … about to be 3.0 version.”

Omg — 3.0?! Are they already making plans for baby number three?!

As far as the Twilight actress’ opinion on farm life with her man? She’s absolutely loving it — and so are their kids:

“When you see the way that nature operates, you find compassion. It’s a beautiful thing to see what’s happening with children, to watch them participate in the growing of their food and the understanding of what food is and where it comes from.”

Aww!

It’s a sad day for Ian’s fans to hear he and Nikki most likely won’t be returning to the film and TV scene — not in the near future, at least. But it’s good to hear they’re happy and loving life!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Outerbanks Entertainment/Elle/YouTube]