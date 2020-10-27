Iggy Azalea Walks Back Statement On Raising Her Son 'Alone' Without Ex Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea is clarifying her recent statement on raising her son “alone” after splitting from baby daddy Playboi Carti.

In case you missed it, the rapper threw some undeniable shade at her ex just a few days ago, letting fans know she was not only single but parenting baby Onyx Carter solo, too!

It all started on Friday when Miz Azalea wrote on two Instagram Story slides:

“You lost a real 1” “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone.”

On Saturday, fans caught a third slide posted by the musician on the matter:

“What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone and I’m not in a relationship”

So that post seemed pretty bitter! She wasn’t just talking about a bad breakup, she seemed to be straight up saying Playboi Carti is out of the picture! Did she mean he left? Like a deadbeat dad? Or that she would be fighting for full custody to keep him away?!

Well, all the speculation was put to rest on Monday as Iggy returned to IG Story with a serious change of tone! She wrote:

“Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son’s father isn’t part of his life, but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air.”

Of course we took it that way! Gurl, you said you were raising your son “alone”! But now she’s making it clear:

“Onyx is so loved by his dad and has always had both parents in his life from day one.”

She may be a “single” mom now, but it sounds like Carti will be around for Onyx at least!

We’re glad their parenting relationship isn’t as bad as it initially seemed… though it does suck the couple called it quits! No word yet on when the breakup went down or why, but considering Iggy has given fans some info already, maybe she’ll spill more soon!

As you’ll recall, it was rumored earlier this spring that the then-couple had welcomed a child together, but confirmation didn’t come until June when the Grammy Award nominee wrote on her IG Story:

“I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

We can only hope that for the sake of their sweet boy, Playboi and Iggy are able to put any differences aside and do their best to co-parent. Thankfully it sounds from this latest post like they’re on their way.

