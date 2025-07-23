Influencer Hannah Carnat-Gronnerud’s Fiancé 'Tragically Killed’ In Accident -- Just Weeks Before Their Wedding

Hannah Carnat-Gronnerud, known as “Thatgrlhannah” to fans, was counting down the days until she married her soulmate. However, she is now having to say goodbye to him instead of walking down the aisle after tragedy struck this month.

The body-positive influencer’s fiancé, Ian de Metz, died in a work accident on July 17. Her friend Nat announced the terrible news on Hannah’s Instagram account on Monday, writing:

“Hey everyone, Hannah’s bestie Nat here. It is with the heaviest heart that I have to share the news with you all, of the passing of Hannah’s beloved husband Ian, on Thursday July 17, 2025. Ian was tragically killed in a work accident. Hannah and Ian’s families appreciate you all and your support during this tragedy. We are continuing to surround them with love and ask you for your thoughts and prayers. Please see the second slide for the funeral service information and a reception to follow.”

Just awful…

Since the announcement, fans flooded social media offering their heartfelt condolences to Hannah. She saw the kind words and broke her silence on Tuesday, saying:

“I don’t have anything to give right now but I must say thank you. I am in complete awe at the love so many of you feel between Ian and I. My baby thank you all for your messages, please keep sending them.”

Details about the accident that took Ian’s life are unknown at this time. But what happened is such a tragedy, as he and Hannah were supposed to tie the knot on August 31 in Calgary, Canada. The social media personality started the countdown in June, writing:

“68 days until I marry my baby!! My literal SOULMATE ANGEL CHILD BABYBOO MY LUUUURV MY BF4EVER MY EVERYTHANG I’M SO OBSESSED WITH!!!!! HE IS ME I AM HIM!!!! I literally want to crawl under his skin and into his body!!!!!”

It is incredibly sad. You can tell Hannah loved Ian so much.

Her friend, Nathalie “Nat” Berard, set up a GoFundMe to help Ian’s fiancée and family with the “many unexpected costs” from the sudden loss. This includes the “funeral expenses, time away from work, travel and the emotional weight of rebuilding day by day.” Nat added:

“Ian was known for his warmth, kindness and generous spirit. He brought light to every room he entered and left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Now, it’s our turn to carry some of the weight for Hannah and family, just as Ian would have done for any of us.”

We send our condolences to Hannah and Ian’s family at this time. Rest in peace…

