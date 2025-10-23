Inside How Dave Grohl Kept Wife Jordyn Blum From Divorcing Him -- When All Her Friends Told Her To Go!

Dave Grohl is super lucky Jordyn Blum didn’t listen to all her friends and divorce him after his massive cheating scandal! But how did the rocker get her to stay? Months later, insiders are spilling the tea…

Last year, the Foo Fighters frontman confessed to the world that he not only cheated on his wife but fathered a secret love child with his mistress a woman named Jennifer Young. The news shocked everyone. In an instant, Dave shattered the family man image that he carefully crafted over the years, especially as we heard more and more about his long history of infidelity. The scandal also nearly cost him his marriage, and rightfully so.

Things looked dicey for a while afterward, as they both stepped out without their wedding rings. Dave even went as far as to retain a divorce attorney BEFORE he dropped the affair and baby news! Yikes! But by November 2024, he ditched the lawyer. The couple ultimately decided to give their marriage another shot, with Jordyn forgiving the Best of You singer — but not forgetting! More on that later…

They are putting on a united front now, which we saw at a charity gala last weekend. He was honored at the Hope In The City Of Angels event in Los Angeles for his volunteer work. Check out a pic of them together at the celebration (below):

A year ago, we did not expect these two to be standing by each other. Of course, no one would blame Jordyn if she hadn’t taken him back! In fact, her friends reportedly were rooting for her to dump him!

According to Dailymail.com on Thursday, the reason Jordyn and Dave are in a better place these days is because she did not take her pals’ advice. Instead, the pair reportedly put in the work to rebuild trust, going through months of therapy… and implementing super strict rules for him. A source explained:

“Jordyn was shocked and publicly embarrassed when she found out about his cheating. But despite most of her friends advising her to divorce Dave, she decided not to do anything rash. After careful consideration they entered couples therapy for around six months. It helped them to get to the good place they’re at now.”

That said, there was a time when they weren’t. A second insider shared:

“When this happened, it hit the fan and they almost split up.”

However, to start repairing their relationship, she gave the Nirvana drummer a whole list of rules to abide by. And if Dave doesn’t, she may pull the plug on their marriage. The source explained:

“She gave a whole list of conditions to stay together. She now has his location on her phone. She knows where he is and what he’s doing. She can look at his phone at any time. But it goes both ways, she shares her location as well. They keep tabs on each other. Dave started keeping more normal hours. Spending the night at home rather than on the road. He knows that she can – and has – surprised him with visits when he’s traveling.”

Per the insider, Dave is still “on thin ice,” even though he and Jordyn are in a good place:

“It’s a very short leash. The boundaries have not loosened up – he’s still very much on thin ice.”

The rules helped break down Jordyn’s walls, though. That, and their children. The first source added that Dave and Jordyn’s daughters, Violet, Harper, and Ophelia, were the ones to convince their mom to give their dad a second chance:

“They played a big part in their reconciliation, and persuading them to start counseling. It’s taken over a year but they’re a pretty tight family unit again. Jordyn is managing to let go of the trust issues she had with Dave.”

As long as Jordyn’s happy… and, you know, Dave keeps his drumstick in his pants.

These days, the 49-year-old actress is focusing on returning to the “life they had before” — and that does NOT include her husband’s love child. The source revealed she has “no real wish to see Dave’s new child.” Oof. For his part, Dave “has a presence in his daughter’s life, and he has set up her financially.” OK, so he kept his promise. The insider continued:

“He has limited contact with Jennifer, but things are amicable. He does spend time with the baby when he can, and a time-sharing plan has been set up. Jennifer has the baby most of the time.”

Dave plans to have their daughter “grow up knowing her half-siblings.” But when it comes to Jordyn? She wants nothing to do with Jennifer or her kid. The other insider said:

“Jordyn has no relationship with Jennifer, and doesn’t care to. She has to have a relationship with his daughter, and she doesn’t resent that. It was a pretty huge betrayal, and even Dave acknowledges that. He knows that she deserved to be angry. So we’ll see where it goes, but for now they’re thriving.”

We’ll see if they continue to thrive as the child grows into a person — and has more and more presence in their lives! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/Apega/WENN]