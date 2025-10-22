Victoria Beckham Reflects On Getting Through 'The Damn Storm' Of David's Affair Allegations

Victoria Beckham stands by her man — no matter what.

It’s been over two decades since David Beckham was accused of having an affair with his former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos. She made the claim herself in 2004, arguing she hooked up with the athlete for months! David and Victoria have always shut down the theories, and that’s no different now. But the Spice Girls star is revealing just how much of an impact this had on her marriage!

Speaking to Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy on Wednesday, the fashion designer gushed about how she and her hubby have navigated so many challenging times in their long romance, saying:

“We’ve had so much thrown at us. We were talking about it, because we’ve recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary — and, by the way, people said it wouldn’t work — 26 years.”

Proving all the haters wrong!

But it wasn’t easy, Victoria stressed:

“We’ve had so much so much thrown at us, and we’ve always just been there together and just ridden the storm. Ridden the damn storm.”

Interestingly, Victoria then quickly pivoted the conversation onto her struggles with an eating disorder. So, this wasn’t something she wanted to linger on for long!

This isn’t the first time the pair have gotten candid about the cheating speculation. In David’s 2023 Netflix doc, they addressed the scandal head-on, with the soccer pro admitting:

“I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria’s everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But, we’re fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.”‘

The 51-year-old agreed it was “the hardest period” of their relationship — and they weren’t in a good place at the time:

“Because it felt like the world was against us. And here’s the thing: We were against each other, if I’m being completely honest.”

Well, props to them for getting through it. It couldn’t have been easy! But no matter how much they deny anything happened, Rebecca has continued to speak out, as recently as March, insisting she “never lied about a single thing.”

Hear lots more from the convo

