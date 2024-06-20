NSYNC Anti-Drinking PSA Resurfaces After Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest! Yikes!

While Justin Timberlake has perhaps been keeping a serious drinking problem secret for years, on the outside he’s been awfully preachy about alcohol! For years now!

As the SexyBack singer continues to navigate the days following his arrest in New York for driving while intoxicated, his old public comments are coming back to haunt him. First there was the time he jabbed at ex Britney Spears to “stop drinking.” Now an old commercial he and the rest of the *NSYNC boys made for the 2001 Super Bowl has gone viral… Because it’s an anti-drinking PSA!!!

In the vintage clip, JT, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick knock on a random dad’s door, and he doesn’t recognize them at all… Like the cop who arrested Justin! Ha!

After some back and forth, the Cry Me a River singer tells the father:

“We’re just going door-to-door to say thanks.”

Joey then chimes in to add:

“For talking to your kids about drinking.”

Before the dad can get a word in, JC Chasez follows up saying:

“You see, even with all of our success, you’re still a bigger influence on your kids than we are.”

The commercial then cuts to a title card that reads:

“Parents, the #1 group kids listen to about drinking.”

Watch the full thing (below):

Another bad look for JT. A 2001 Budweiser commercial about drinking alcohol responsibly starring *NSYNC has resurfaced on social media after #JustinTimberlake was charged for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. https://t.co/Q8fFauXKEO pic.twitter.com/hznttDDNOJ — New York Post (@nypost) June 20, 2024

On X (Twitter), users couldn’t help but troll amid Justin’s legal issues, noting how the clip “hasn’t aged well.” Yikes! Yeah, not really at all!

Thoughts??

