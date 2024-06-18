Young Cop Did NOT Recognize Justin Timberlake -- And MORE Crazy Deets From His DWI Arrest!

Justin Timberlake didn’t get any special treatment during his arrest — because it turns out the arresting cops had no clue who he was!

As Perezcious readers know, the pop star was arrested in Sag Harbor on Long Island, New York after allegedly drinking and driving late Monday night. According to Page Six sources on Tuesday, the Selfish crooner was “with a bunch of friends” at the American Hotel, and “there were cops stationed outside where he was having dinner.” When the singer left, cops saw him roll through a stop sign and swerve on the road — so they “pulled out and they pulled him over for a traffic violation.”

Then his pals, whom he was following home in a different car, came out and tried to defend the Grammy winner! The source said:

“His friends were telling the police, ‘Let him go, let him go.'”

But the authorities made him take a field sobriety test — which they say he failed. They tried to get him to take a breathalyzer test, but he “refused” while claiming he only had one drink. The worst part for the A-lister?! The cop who pulled JT over “was so young that he didn’t even know” who the *NSYNC alum was! What?! The confidant noted:

“He didn’t recognize him or his name.”

Hah! The one time when being a celebrity might have paid off, he couldn’t even use fame to his advantage! Not to mention, the cop being too young must have been a real gut punch for JT! Adding insult to injury! LOLz!

Even when Justin tried to drop some clues, the cop still didn’t realize who he was dealing with. The insider continued:

“Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.’”

LMFAO!

How young was this cop? It sounds like he should have told him he was the guy from Trolls! Despite probably being upset he couldn’t use his star status to get out of the legal mess, a second source told the outlet:

“He was a gentleman. He didn’t show any entitlement at all. He did refuse the tests, but that is his right.”

Well, that’s good. Less good? Along with the DWI charge, he was booked for running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane, as well.

Luckily for the crooner, his attorney Eddie Burke Jr.‘s office is located just across the street from the hotel where he was partying, so it was easy for the lawyer to jump into action and be there for his client during his arraignment and release from custody on Tuesday. That’s certainly convenient.

