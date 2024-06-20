Justin Timberlake Will NOT Attend Rehab After DWI Arrest -- Here’s Why!

Justin Timberlake is putting all his energy into his priorities. But those priorities apparently don’t include rehab!

After the Cry Me A River crooner was arrested and charged with one count of driving while intoxicated in New York earlier this week, you’d think it’d be safe to bet that his next move would be announcing a rehab stay. But that apparently ain’t happening!

On Thursday, sources told TMZ Justin has ZERO plans to move forward with treatment! Why not, you may ask? Well, because he doesn’t want his Forget Tomorrow World Tour to be derailed! Remember, a source told Page Six earlier this week that when J.T. was arrested and told the young cop — who didn’t recognize him AT ALL — that it was “going to ruin the tour.” So, clearly that would seem to be the main thing on his mind right now! But while voluntarily surrendering himself to a rehab center would likely bode well for him in court since it’d show he’s being proactive about the disaster, he has another plan in the works…

Those same sources told TMZ that since he has no prior arrest records and no confirmed history with alcohol abuse — despite some rumors and reports — that it may be enough to hold up for him in court. The sources noted that he and his lawyer Edward Burke Jr. plan to fight the arrest and hope to work out a plea deal. But since he refused to take a breathalyzer test, body cam footage will be a crucial factor in court, alongside the arresting officer’s testimony.

As of now, his court date is set for July 26. And that’s the same day he’s supposed to kick start the European leg of his tour. So we’ll just have to see how that pans out… As for his next show, he heads to Chicago on Friday. It’ll be inneresting to see if he addresses things there! Thoughts?? Is he making the wrong move here?!

