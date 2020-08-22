Ireland Baldwin Shares MASSIVE Bruise After Being ‘Attacked’ In A Parking Lot

This is so scary!

Ireland Baldwin, daughter of Alec Baldwin, took to Instagram on Saturday to share two photos of a noticeable bruise on the left side of her face, explaining that she had been “attacked” in a parking lot the day prior.

Along with the photos, she wrote:

“Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash. She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off. All was sorted with the police and she was arrested. Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly.”

Wow! She’s so lucky her injuries weren’t more serious!!

The 24-year-old concluded:

“The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work. There is a lot of theft and muggings going down. Posting this to remind everyone to be really careful and watch your surroundings. These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another.”

Take a look at the 24-year-old’s face for yourself (below):

Her stepmother Hilaria Baldwin was among those in the comments to leave words of support:

“I’m so glad you are safe now. We love you ❤️”

Sending lots of healing vibes your way, Ireland!!

