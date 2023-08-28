Topless Irina Shayk Vacations With Shirtless Bradley Cooper -- But What About Tom Brady?!

What’s going on here?

Irina Shayk was just spotted on a very steamy vacation… with her ex and baby daddy Bradley Cooper!?!?!

On Saturday, the model took to her Instagram account to share a series of topless snapshots of herself! And she wasn’t the only one going shirtless! The Russian could be seen standing on a rocky waterfront terrain as she tastefully covered her chest with her hands — while wearing nothing but black bikini bottoms, Nike socks, and sneakers. Sexy!!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

HAWT!!

Innerestingly, Irina also posted a photo of Bradley in her Story — in which he posed shirtless while lying on a kayak in what appears to be the same location. For real!

Look:

Sooo, are they just on a family vacation? Or could they be catching feelings again??

As Perezcious readers know, the 37-year-old fashionista ended things with the Silver Linings Playbook star in 2019 after four years together. They share a 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, who they continue to co-parent together and dote on.

As far as we knew, they were still on the outs as Tom Brady was moving in to claim his spot as Irina’s new beau. That pair met over the summer at a mutual friend’s wedding in Italy, where the brunette beauty was said to be all over the athlete (though her reps later denied those claims). They certainly hit it off, though, because they were then seen during a romantic outing in Los Angeles followed by a nearly 48-hour stay in a London hotel!

They’ve been on several more dates, too, so they’re really committed to making this work. It helps that the ex-NFL player is the supermodel’s “dream guy”! A source previously told People “she loves dating him” and “they work around their schedules and meet up whenever they can.” Meanwhile, Daily Mail insiders previously claimed the 48-year-old was “bothered” by the romance, revealing:

“To say he is not bothered by this would be a lie. He has been on and off and on with Irina and he has so much love for her. […] She is the mother to his girl and they are his two favorite women in the world. He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom that would take her heart away from him forever.”

Whoa!

And now he’s seen on a shirtless vacation with Irina?! This doesn’t seem like a coincidence!

Looks like the men might be fighting over their cover girl!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Sheri Determan/MEGA/WENN]