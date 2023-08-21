Bradley Cooper Reflects On ‘Wild Years’ Before Getting Sober

Bradley Cooper is reflecting on the “wild” days back when he was still drinking.

While traversing the snowy canyons of Wyoming with adventure specialist Bear Grylls, the 48-year-old let his guard down to discuss his journey to sobriety — and how it even helped inform one of his most famous roles!

During a recent episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, the Wedding Crashers actor reflected on the “career changing” path stardom has taken him on:

“The Hangover was pretty career changing. I was 36 when that happened, so I was already in the game for 10 years just banging around, so I didn’t get lost in fame.”

Now nearing 50, the Academy Award-nominated creative has definitely settled into a more focused lifestyle, but that isn’t to say he didn’t have his fair share of partying years. Grylls posed the question, “But you definitely had some wild years,” to which Cooper opened up:

“In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah. But that had nothing to do with fame, though.”

He continued:

“But I was lucky. I got sober at 29 years old, and I’ve been sober for 19 years. I’ve been very lucky.”

However, he did share that his former struggles with addiction actually helped him to really connect with his role of alcoholic rocker Jackson Maine in 2018’s A Star is Born, which he directed and starred in alongside Lady GaGa. But thankfully, it didn’t all throw a wrench in the progress he’d made. He explained:

“It made it easier to be able to really enter in there. And thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go.”

He added:

“I’ve been very lucky with the roles I’ve had to play. It’s been a real blessing. I hope I get to keep doing it.”

We’re sure it’s pretty surreal to look back on how far he’s come!

Last summer, the Nightmare Alley star opened up on the SmartLess podcast about his battle with cocaine addiction in his 20s, reflecting on a time he hit rock bottom:

“I was so lost and I was addicted to cocaine”

He added that he had “zero self-esteem” at the time, but that he “had the benefit” of it all happening by the time he was just 29 so he could mature and move past it with a lot of life to live in a healthy way ahead of him. And that’s clearly what he’s continuing to do!

We’re so glad Bradley is prioritizing his health. His 6-year-old daughter Lea, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk, deserves it! Ch-ch-check out an adrenaline-inducing clip from his time with Bear (below):

