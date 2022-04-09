Jack White Gets Married To GF Olivia Jean On Stage At His Detroit Concert – Minutes After Proposing!

Well, Jack White just gave fans the surprise of a lifetime!

The 46-year-old singer unexpectedly popped the question to his girlfriend and fellow musician Olivia Jean during his concert in front of a sold-out crowd at the Masonic Temple in Detroit on Friday night. According to the Detroit News, the whirlwind moment all started when Jack brought the 32-year-old on stage in order to perform a rendition of The White Stripes‘ 2001 single Hotel Yorba. While introducing her to the audience, he told Olivia he had a question and pulled out a ring, asking:

“Will you marry me?”

Of course, she said yes. But there is more…

After getting engaged, the artist asked everyone if they could get married right then and there!

“It’s been such a great day, mind if we get married right now?”

Trying to top Bennifer, huh! LOLz!

His mother and her father soon joined them onstage for the ceremony. He also brought along an officiant, who WXYZ reported was Third Man Records co-founder Ben Swank. In true rocker fashion, he apparently quoted Prince’s Let’s Go Crazy, saying:

“Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life.”

Unfortunately, fans in attendance were not able to capture the moment on video since Jack notoriously does not allow cell phones at his concerts. But many later tweeted out about how thrilled they were to be invited to the couple’s big day. One fan wrote:

“Welp, I went to a Jack White concert and ended up watching him propose AND get married to his girlfriend, Olivia Jean. I literally attended Jack White’s wedding. Unreal.”

Another concertgoer commented:

“So I attended Jack White’s engagement and wedding all in one night at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. That was surreal. Not sure any concert can top that. Congrats to Jack and Olivia!”

And a third social media user declared:

“I am going to tell every person I meet for the next decade that I was just a guest at Jack White’s wedding. Sorry not sorry!!!”

Understandable! We mean, it is not every day people get to experience a famous musician’s wedding in IRL! On Saturday, Jack also shared a picture from the special on-stage moment, writing in the caption:

“‘Let’s get married in a big cathedral by a priest.’ 04.08.22”

This wedding marks his third marriage, as he was previously wed to both Meg White and Karen Elson. Congrats to the happy couple!

