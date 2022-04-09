The Special Meaning Behind Jennifer Lopez’s New Green Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck!

It turns out Ben Affleck made sure that Jennifer Lopez‘s new engagement ring was extra special!

In case you somehow missed it, the couple are engaged again! The 52-year-old singer announced the happy news in her On The JLo newsletter Friday Night, giving fans a first glimpse at her new engagement ring – a green diamond set in a silver band. And trust us when we say it is a showstopper! Ch-ch-check a picture of the ring from her sister Lynda (below):

While the details surrounding the ring have not been confirmed, Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried noted to Page Six Style that the green sparkler is “incredibly rare,” explaining:

“If that is indeed a green diamond, then I am stunned. A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of their previous engagement ring. I would value the ring well over $5 million and could be worth more than $10 million.”

WOW!!! If this turns out to be true, Ben truly spared no expense this time around! But it turns out the color green also holds some significance in J.Lo’s life…

According to People, the Selena actress previously opened up about her connection to the color in a previous newsletter. Referencing the green Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys, she wrote at the time:

“I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

With this in mind, can we just say that Ben’s attention to detail here is just *chef’s kiss*! This is just so sweet!

As we all know, this is not the first time the 49-year-old actor has proposed to Jennifer nor is it the first time he has done so with an unconventional ring. During their first engagement in November 2002, Ben popped the question with a 6.1-carat pink diamond solitaire from Harry Winston worth a whopping $1.2 to 2.5 million. Damn! Jennifer called the jewelry piece “the most magnificent thing I’ve ever seen” – and it truly is to this day. Take a look (below):

You cannot deny that Ben knows how to pick out a ring! And that her new one looks very similar to this stunner!

Unfortunately, the pair never made it down the aisle and broke up in 2004. However, they ended up reconciling (obviously) in 2021 after she ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. And this time around, it sounds like Ben and Jen are in this for the long haul! She told Rolling Stone in February:

“I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed. We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives – what to share, what not to share – is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”

Congratulations to the happy couple again!

Reactions to Jennifer’s new ring, Perezcious readers? Love it, or hate it? Let us know in the comments!

