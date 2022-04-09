Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Engaged -- AGAIN! See The Ring!

We’ve been waiting for this one!!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially engaged for the second time following the rekindling of their white hot early aughts romance!

The singer shared the news through her new newsletter On The JLo Friday evening. In a short clip, you can see Ben popped the question with a light GREEN stone! How unique!

JLo and Ben Affleck are going to get married. It’s happening!

As we’ve been reporting, Ben and Jen got back together in 2021 after she ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez and the DC star squashed his quarantine romance with Ana de Armas. It’s been hot and heavy for the pair ever since!

Bennifer originally dated from 2001 – 2004, and were once engaged. How COULD we forget her iconic 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston! They eventually canceled their wedding A FEW DAYS BEFORE due to media attention, before ultimately calling it quits. Gotta love the drama! At the time, they shared with press:

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families, and our friends.”

The proposal comes at little surprise to most, as the pair just purchased a Los Angeles home together, rumored to be worth around $50 million! The duo are planting roots, that’s for sure! Hopefully her twins, Emme and Max, and his children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, all thrive together as a blended family!

Wishing Ben and Jen SO much happiness!

