MTV Star Jacky Oh's Horrible Cause Of Death Revealed -- Months After She Died Following Plastic Surgery

Jacky Oh‘s cause of death has finally been confirmed months after her shocking death in May.

Page Six obtained a copy of the autopsy report on Friday, which was completed by the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner. They ruled she did pass away due to complications from cosmetic surgery. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

More specifically, the docs state she flew to Florida to undergo a “gluteal augmentation procedure” (AKA a Brazilian butt lift, or BBL — in which she had liposuction and fat transferred to her butt). After the surgery on May 30, she was prescribed several medications — Ciprofloxacin (an antibiotic), Oxycodone (a painkiller), and Ondansetron (anti-nausea).

Unfortunately, Jacky quickly developed a relentless headache by the time she returned for a post-op appointment. Per the outlet, a nurse told her to take ibuprofen and stop the Ondansetron. She also went to get a massage in hopes of alleviating her pain. But by the evening of May 31, things had severely worsened.

The Wild ‘N Out star was with her aunt when her head started “burning” and she had “difficulty speaking.” Her family member called 911 — but Jacky was already unresponsive by the time they arrived. The 33-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. So, so sad.

According to the autopsy, she had swelling in her brain and excessive bleeding of the skin around her torso. Just horrifying.

After DC Young Fly‘s partner passed, attention turned to Jacky’s plastic surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah, whom she went to see for a “mommy makeover.” He hit back hard at allegations he caused her death, insisting he follows all “universally recognized medical standards.” He has not commented on this update, and it’s unclear if he could face any legal issues now that her death has been ruled an accident related to the surgery.

It’s devastating to think this elective surgery cost the star her life… She was so young. R.I.P.

