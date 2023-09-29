Robert Pattinson Reveals His Big Movie Fear! Quote Of The Day!

“I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation. And also, you sort of know it’s down to you. You can say it’s a s**tty script or the director’s a d**k or blah, blah, blah, but at the end of the day, no one’s going to care about the reasons. You’re the one who everyone’s going to say is lame. And the vast majority of people will say you’re lame even when you tried your best.”

– Robert Pattinson in Interview magazine, explaining how he picks his movie roles.

