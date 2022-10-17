Jaime King's Ex-Husband Claims She Drained Shared Retirement Accounts & Hasn't Paid Child Or Spousal Support -- Leaving Him BROKE!

Jaime King’s ex-husband is coming after her!

The actress’ ex Kyle Newman filed legal documents alleging his former partner has failed to pay him court-ordered child and spousal support, leaving him nearly broke! According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Monday, Kyle claims Jaime hasn’t paid the base amounts of $429 per month in child support or $1,000 per month in spousal support since he was granted these sums by a court back in April!

Related: Tom Brady LOST IT Mid-Game At His Bucs Teammates Amid Gisele Split!!

Also in the filing, the father of the couple’s kids Leo, 7, and James, 9, argues Jaime refused to disclose information regarding her income, which was also required of her per the court. And if all of this wasn’t problematic enough, he claims she removed money from their community property retirement accounts — making out with $500K of their shared money! Yikes!!

In addition, he accuses Jaime of recently listing the family residence for sale without his consent. The home was sold for $1.5 million dollars, but the proceeds are now frozen. All of this financial trouble has left him in deep debt for which he’s had to pull from his own retirement accounts just to stay afloat. Kyle currently shares a third son, Etienne Noel Newman, 1, with his partner Cynthia Nabozny. So no wonder he’s stressed about his finances!

In the court papers, he stated he wasn’t the breadwinner in his relationship with Jaime because he had to stay home with the kids and put his career as a writer and director aside so his wife could continue acting. Now, he wants the Hart of Dixie star to fork over $700K in attorney fees and costs from the sale of the home. He also wants a judge to fine Jaime another $50K for defying the court orders.

Related: Lala Kent Says She’s ‘Having The Best Sex’ AFTER Randall Emmett Split

The actress has yet to react to the allegations. However, Newman’s attorney, Garry Gekht, told Page Six in a statement:

“While the payors of child support misguidedly believe that, by not paying the other parent, they are somehow successfully spiting their ex, child support actually belongs to the children for whom it is ordered. The sad and simple truth is that any time a parent fails their court-mandated child support obligation to their children, the harm and detriment is visited by that parent on their children first and foremost.”

It’s definitely sad for the little kids!

The exes have been embroiled in a bitter split ever since the actress filed for divorce in May 2020 after getting a restraining order against him. Kyle then claimed she was a “chronic drug addict,” which she denied. While the Barely Lethal director has since moved on romantically with Cynthia, it’s clear he and his ex haven’t worked their issues out yet!

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Kyle’s claimed she emptied their bank accounts! Back in 2020, in another legal filing, he said the White Chicks alum “emptied and closed” the pair’s joint bank accounts. We’ll have to wait and see what the court decides to do now! Thoughts?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon & Kyle Newman/Instagram]