Tom Brady Absolutely LOST IT Mid-Game At His Bucs Teammates Amid Gisele Bündchen Split!!

Tom Brady is going through it right now.

Of course, off the field, he’s in the midst of an increasingly contentious situation with wife Gisele Bündchen as the two hurtle towards a seemingly inevitable divorce. And on the field, the 45-year-old quarterback has been having an uncharacteristically poor season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Those gridiron struggles continued on Sunday. That afternoon, the Bucs lost 20-18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now 3-3 on the year, they are still tied for first place in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons — but Brady’s middling play has gotten a lot of notice so far. And not in a good way!

On Sunday, things bubbled over. During a tough time in the game, Brady went over to his offensive linemen on the bench, and in a moment caught by television cameras, he CHEWED THEM OUT!

According to CBS News, he yelled:

“You are so much better than the way you’re f**king playing! You get your f**king ass kicked!”

On air, play-by-play announcer Joe Davis tried to, uhhh, contextualize the clip in a polite way:

“He is fired up, talking to his offense along the sidelines.”

Ch-ch-check out the video for yourself (below), and you’ll see how “fired up” Tom was:

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

Damn!!!

As you might have expected, Twitter immediately exploded with commentary about the viral vid. This particularly HIGHlarious take (below) referencing Tom’s marriage troubles with Gisele caught a lot of attention:

the Florida experience: getting screamed at in a park by a weird old man whose wife doesn't like him https://t.co/BnD1SgzAC1 — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 16, 2022

LOLz!

So brutal! (But so funny! Sorry, Florida Man Tom!)

Other users made a reference to a funny scene in Adam Sandler‘s 2005 film The Longest Yard, in which the offense lets defenders through the line to sack their quarterback and teach him a lesson as revenge:

This is what should’ve happened the next play pic.twitter.com/jfcvLiq8ge — Chukii ???????? (@JustChukii) October 16, 2022

Ouch! Better to be polite, Tom. Those guys are paid to protect you!!

More reactions focused on Brady’s early-season struggles this year following his abrupt decision to un-retire from football and come back to the game — despite the Brazilian supermodel’s reported wishes for more family focus:

“Its TOM BRADY… he can act how he wants” “I don’t know, something about how he literally gave up his entire family for this team, the least you can do is run a decent route” “Feels like dude flips out every game lately” “He knows he should have stayed retired” “When Brady is struggling he really goes out of his way to make sure everyone knows it isn’t his fault.” “The Leader takes control of the situation, Brady believes in one thing Winning, His passion for the game is Still Strong” “If I was the lineman on the bench I was just slowly raise my middle finger. Take your anger from your personal issues out in someone else. Should of retired last year.”

Yikes!

And that wasn’t the only crazy thing that went down on Sunday!!

At one point during the game, Bucs tight end Cameron Brate was seriously injured. Brate, who was later taken off the field on a stretcher, was so severely hurt that the entire rest of the team huddled around as trainers helped him. That is, the entire team except for Tom.

As you can see (below), the former New England Patriots star chose to throw the ball around rather than check in on his teammate:

A #Bucs Player is seriously injured and @TomBrady took the opportunity to practice. What a scummy thing to do. pic.twitter.com/zbByxNRgZa — Alexis Klumb (@alexisklumb) October 16, 2022

Dude! WTF?! We understand that the quarterback wants to keep his arm loose. But what a bad look!! The whole team is on the field supporting a guy who just suffered a life-changing injury and Tom is just on his own??

Brate, by the way, was moving his hands and legs as he was carted off. The Tampa Bay Times reports he was taken to a local hospital in Pittsburgh for evaluation. He was later released and cleared to fly home to Tampa with the rest of the team. So that’s good! Wishing the best for him!

As for Tom, between the football failures and the relationship rift, this season really hasn’t gone as expected. Maybe Gisele’s allegedly witchy ways really are affecting him?!

