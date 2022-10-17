Lala Kent Says She's 'Having The Best Sex' AFTER Randall Emmett Split -- And Throws Even More Savage Shade!

Lala Kent is truly getting a fresh start after splitting from Randall Emmett — and several happy endings to boot!

It sounds like Lala is loving every minute of being single. ESPECIALLY the X-rated stuff!! The 32-year-old Give Them Lala Beauty founder popped up over the weekend at BravoCon 2022. While she wasn’t part of the garbage fire at Bravo‘s fan-favorite convention at the Javits Center in NYC, she die bring the heat! She was feeling very sassy both during and after her panel because she couldn’t stop gushing about all the good d**k she’s getting!

OK, girl!!

During her panel alongside network exec Andy Cohen, the Give Them Lala podcast host dryly cracked that the best thing about having new love interests is how they “all have jawlines.” That is definitely a NASTY shot across the bow at her 51-year-old former fiancé’s physical appearance! Ouch!

She also added this gem, referencing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne by name during a taping of Watch What Happens Live associated with the panel:

“Well, like Erika Jayne, I’m having a lot of sex.”

Hilariously, Erika responded in a perfectly Erika way by yelling out:

“It’s true, I am!”

LOLz!

But let’s get back to Lala! The Vanderpump Rules star opened up about her current romantic relations almost a year after she first split from her ex-fiancé slash baby daddy amid his shocking cheating scandal. The proud star bragged to Us Weekly (below):

“I’m having the best sex of my life, which I mean, compared to my old relationship that was not hard to do. Oh, the shade! I can’t stop. I haven’t conquered the art of being quiet.”

Ouch! The SHADE, indeed!!! Plus, she wasn’t done there!

Innerestingly, Ocean Kent Emmett‘s momma confirmed that she is dating a “unicorn” right now, too. She wouldn’t name the mystery man during her chat with Us Weekly. However, she cracked that all the sex in her single life has brought her into a very new realm:

“You know what happens? I get under somebody and I’m like, ‘I’m in love.’ So I’m having a lot of fun, and I’m in love with them all.”

Nice!

But will we see all this lovin’ happen next season on Vanderpump?! Well… kind of. Lala told the mag that her more romantic dating life wouldn’t be unveiled on the show, but some of her hookup happenings will pop up on air:

“You won’t see me, like, dating, but you’ll see the dude who I hooked up. [He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship. Which was very weird. I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird.'”

Oooh! We can’t wait to see that! Of course, considering how things ended between her and the Midnight in the Switchgrass director, we’re so excited to see Lala get her groove back! What about U, Perezcious readers?? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

