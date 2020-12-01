Jake Paul Pisses Off Calabasas Mayor With (Another) Wild Party Amid Pandemic

The sky is blue, water is wet, and Jake Paul is acting like an ass again.

The YouTuber has pretty much made an entire career out of being a d-bag, but during the pandemic in particular, he’s basically become the spokesperson for influencers who selfishly don’t seem to give a f**k about precautions that are meant to keep everyone safe. His summer partying even influenced the way the town of Calabasas has handled maskless residents amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Related: Jake Says He’s Not ‘Gonna Sit Around’ & Wait For Leadership On COVID-19

Of course, the Disney alum hasn’t learned a thing since then — and it’s making him enemies in high places. The city’s mayor, Alicia Weintraub, actually spoke to TMZ about the amateur boxer’s most recent packed party, and she’s clearly PISSED.

Weintraub told the outlet that the gathering, held in celebration of Paul’s victory over Nate Robinson in a boxing match over the weekend, was “no doubt a super-spreader event just waiting to happen.” She added the 23-year-old “should be ashamed of himself for allowing it when so many are suffering from the virus.”

See pics of the gross bash (below):

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely Jake will experience any shame over his partying, especially when he admitted he thinks COVID-19 is a hoax. Even despite the fact that he told The Verge that the virus “killed someone very, very close” to him, he still chooses to violate local safety measures and guidelines again and again. He obviously doesn’t care how his actions affect others, so we just have to pray that his unmasked bash doesn’t cause any more harm.

But while we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for the best, it sounds like the Calabasas mayor is ready to take action. TMZ shared:

“Mayor Weintraub says neither her office nor the authorities were notified of Jake’s blowout as it was happening, which she finds strange considering neighbors have flagged authorities about other Calabasas parties.”

Meanwhile, other sources told the outlet that “officials are actively looking into ways to punish Jake.” Unfortunately, they were too late to do anything at the time of the party, but authorities are apparently still trying to stick him with a fine or “other methods” of accountability. The city may also be “looking at linking up with his HOA to shut down future gatherings.”

Related: Rita Ora Apologizes For ‘Inexcusable’ Party During UK Lockdown

In a different scenario, we might be concerned about a city government having it out for one individual. But in this case, we think Jake deserves whatever’s coming to him. He has all the information available to him to make better choices — and plenty of money to keep him safe and secure during this health crisis when millions of Americans can’t say the same.

Even if he simply hadn’t posted photos from his own non-socially distanced party, this would be a different story. But he’s simply too arrogant and selfish to keep his thoughtless actions to himself. It’s truly shameful behavior, and we hope someday he learns his lesson.

[Image via WENN/Instar]