YouTube Mogul James Charles Feuds With Rapper Asian Doll Over Makeup Artist Prices!

These two aren’t holding back!

James Charles has taken offense to something rapper Asian Doll said about the prices makeup artists tend to charge their clients, and the whole thing quickly devolved into quite the feud over Friday throughout the day, and on into Saturday!

Related: JoJo Siwa Says James Charles Day Was The ‘Scariest’ Day Of Her Life! Awww, Girl!

On Friday afternoon, the YouTuber started the unexpected beef when he quote-tweeted one of Asian Doll’s tweets about paying makeup artists. In her originally tweet, the controversial and talented rapper had written (below):

“If you charge over $150 to do a face of makeup, you can go to hell, respectfully.”

Whoa!

James immediately came over the top with his clap back, answering (below):

“What a stupid tweet. One foundation can cost $50, artists have to buy EVERY SHADE for their kit, & thats just the first step…Either pay an artist’s rate for their time & skill, do it yourself, OR get it done at a counter and risk looking busted.”

Wow!

Here’s the full interchange:

What a stupid tweet ???? 1 foundation can cost $50, artists have to buy EVERY SHADE for their kit, & thats just the first step ???? Its expensive to work as a MUA. Either pay an artists rate for their time & skill, do it yourself OR get it done at a counter and risk looking busted ????????‍♀️ https://t.co/Qz7DK406h8 — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 15, 2021

And not even a half hour later, Charles proved he wasn’t content to back down even when called on it to make peace, either!

A fan reply to James indicated he might have gone too far with his tone, but he shot down that opinion as well with another additional reply explaining more of his thought process here:

there’s no tone. i didn’t say SHE was stupid, i said it’s a stupid tweet. if she doesn’t want to pay $150 for makeup, she doesn’t have to, but she also doesn’t need to publicly shame working artists that priced their time and skill at that rate. — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 15, 2021

Yikes!

But the feud was only just beginning!!

Related: James Opens Up About Brutal TikTok Bullying Against BFF Charli D’Amelio! WHOA!

In a response almost immediately afterwards, Asian Doll quote-tweeted the makeup artist and had some harsh words for the star YouTuber, writing (below):

“What a dumb a** to be in my business replying to something that has absolutely nothing to do with you. I’m having a debate about HOOD PRICES baby, stay over there in HOLLYWOOD where they having you looking GHOST.”

Wow! Is that a low-key reference to Charles’ habits using shades lighter than his own skin tone?! The SHADE!!!!

Here’s the full exchange:

What a dumb ass to be in my business replying to something that has absolutely nothing to do with you… im having a debate about HOOD PRICES Baby stay over there in HOLLYWOOD where they having you looking GHOST ???? https://t.co/sXcvM637Ui — Queen Von (@AsianDaBrattt) January 15, 2021

And she wasn’t done there, either!

This has since been deleted, but she added yet another response on top of her original reply, as well:

Amazing!

This is definitely quite the little celeb feud!

Related: More James Charles Feuds! We Can’t Get Enough! Here’s A Throwback To The LC One!

James has been pretty mum without any response coming in on Saturday morning, so who knows how he’ll take this from here — or whether he might just drop it altogether.

Whatever the case, this certainly piqued our interest!

You, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF about everything here down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via James Charles/YouTube/Asian Doll/Instagram]