YouTube Mogul James Charles Feuds With Rapper Asian Doll Over Makeup Artist Prices!

James Charles calls out Asian Doll over her comments about how much makeup artists cost!

These two aren’t holding back!

James Charles has taken offense to something rapper Asian Doll said about the prices makeup artists tend to charge their clients, and the whole thing quickly devolved into quite the feud over Friday throughout the day, and on into Saturday!

On Friday afternoon, the YouTuber started the unexpected beef when he quote-tweeted one of Asian Doll’s tweets about paying makeup artists. In her originally tweet, the controversial and talented rapper had written (below):

“If you charge over $150 to do a face of makeup, you can go to hell, respectfully.”

Whoa!

James immediately came over the top with his clap back, answering (below):

“What a stupid tweet. One foundation can cost $50, artists have to buy EVERY SHADE for their kit, & thats just the first step…Either pay an artist’s rate for their time & skill, do it yourself, OR get it done at a counter and risk looking busted.”

Wow!

Here’s the full interchange:

And not even a half hour later, Charles proved he wasn’t content to back down even when called on it to make peace, either!

A fan reply to James indicated he might have gone too far with his tone, but he shot down that opinion as well with another additional reply explaining more of his thought process here:

Yikes!

But the feud was only just beginning!!

In a response almost immediately afterwards, Asian Doll quote-tweeted the makeup artist and had some harsh words for the star YouTuber, writing (below):

“What a dumb a** to be in my business replying to something that has absolutely nothing to do with you. I’m having a debate about HOOD PRICES baby, stay over there in HOLLYWOOD where they having you looking GHOST.”

Wow! Is that a low-key reference to Charles’ habits using shades lighter than his own skin tone?! The SHADE!!!!

Here’s the full exchange:

And she wasn’t done there, either!

This has since been deleted, but she added yet another response on top of her original reply, as well:

Amazing!

This is definitely quite the little celeb feud!

James has been pretty mum without any response coming in on Saturday morning, so who knows how he’ll take this from here — or whether he might just drop it altogether.

Whatever the case, this certainly piqued our interest!

[Image via James Charles/YouTube/Asian Doll/Instagram]

Jan 16, 2021 10:10am PDT

